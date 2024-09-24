BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 24

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 23 September 2024 were:

211.62p Capital only

212.09p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 3,773 ordinary shares on 23rd September 2024, the Company has 73,991,776 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 26,369,529 shares which are held in Treasury.