Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 24
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
24thSeptember 2024
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 23rdSeptember 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
23rd September 2024 52.36p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 52.19p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
24th September
© 2024 PR Newswire