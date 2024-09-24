Anzeige
PR Newswire
24.09.2024 12:48 Uhr
Xinhua Silk Road: 7th Shenyang International Open Regatta kicks off in Shenyang

BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th Shenyang International Open Regatta kicked off on Friday in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Photo provided by Shenyang Municipal Bureau of Sports (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)

319 athletes of 29 rowing teams from home and aboard are expected to participate in the three-day event on the Hunhe River, which is acclaimed as one of China's most beautiful urban still water race tracks for rowing.

Teams from renowned Chinese universities such as Peking University and Xi'an Jiaotong University, as well as foreign teams from countries such as Thailand and New Zealand will compete in different groups of races classified by this year's regatta such as the university group, the elite group, the master group, and the youth group.

It is learned that the Hunhe River serves as a training base for the national rowing team with its unique natural conditions and well-equipped facilities. It also keeps up with standards of 2024 Asian Rowing U-19 & U-23 Championships, with the 2,000m professional-level competition distance ensuring a fair and professional competition.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342217.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2514015/pic.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-7th-shenyang-international-open-regatta-kicks-off-in-shenyang-302256924.html

