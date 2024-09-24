Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.09.2024 13:00 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Essence SmartCare and Colchester City Council Partner to Offer Seniors Advanced Digital Telecare Solutions

Amidst the nationwide switchover from analogue landlines to digital connectivity, Colchester City Council selected Essence SmartCare to facilitate upgrading the alarm infrastructure's transition

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence SmartCare, part of Essence Group, a global leader in IoT remote care solutions, today announced its partnership with Colchester City Council, to enhance the county's alarm service infrastructure using Essence SmartCare's digital telecare solutions. Under this partnership, residents of Colchester benefit from Essence SmartCare products, equipped with advanced connectivity to ensure a seamless transition for the analogue to digital switchover. Colchester City Council was also provided with trial equipment, staff training, and technical support to maintain the products helping seniors age in place safely.

Essence SmartCare and Colchester City Council Partner to Offer Seniors Advanced Digital Telecare Solutions

The transition from analogue to digital telecommunications infrastructure in the UK was threatening the safety of approximately 1,700 Colchester seniors using analogue telecare systems. Tasked with securing telecare availability for the city's seniors, Colchester City Council selected Essence SmartCare to provide digital connectivity options to local seniors to ensure that their safety wouldn't be compromised as technology shifts. By equipping Colchester with an advanced digital alarm service, Essence SmartCare not only enabled the senior population to continue to live safely at home with continuous monitoring, but also provided an improved experience with personalized support and wider range of functionality than analogue systems.

"Digital transformation has the potential to improve health care across the board; but it cannot leave our most vulnerable population behind. As the digital switchover sweeps across the UK, Essence SmartCare is committed to ensuring seniors' ability to stay safe and connected at all times," said Karin Schifter-Maor, CEO of Essence SmartCare. "We are honored to be part of this important transition, ensuring that every senior in the community has the reliable, personalized support they need to safely and confidently age in place."

Essence's Care@Home platform is an aging-in-place platform with an integrated suite of services, including compact waterproof telecare devices designed as jewelry, an emergency panic button, voice activation and a voice extender. The Essence voice extender is a critical component of the solution, as it allows seniors to make 2-way calls from any room in the home, providing a vital communication link even when the panic button is out of reach. Using a rules-based approach, Care@Home notifies caregivers of deviations in daily routine to preempt potential issues and provide seniors with personalized care.

"With Essence SmartCare, our top priority remains the residents of Colchester," said Colchester City Council. "Together, we prioritise their well-being and safety, ensuring they receive the highest quality of service. Through our partnership, we extend a guiding hand to navigate this transition, always with the needs of our community at the forefront."

The full case study on the partnership can be found here.

About Essence SmartCare

Essence SmartCare, part of the Essence Group, develops advanced health and remote monitoring platforms for market-leading healthcare and senior care providers, enabling smart preventive care and emergency response so seniors can live life to the fullest - with total peace of mind. Partnering with Essence SmartCare helps position companies as progressive, forward-thinking and in touch with the need to enable elderly and vulnerable people to lead more independent and safer lives. Essence SmartCare has a global presence with customers in over 30 countries and has offices and representatives worldwide.

For more information: www.essencesmartcare.com

Follow Essence Group on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook

Essence Media Contact:

Mushkie Meyer
Headline Media
mushkie@headline.media
UK: +44 203 769 4034
US: +19143364035

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2514038/Essence_SmartCare_Colchester.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1549743/Essence_SmartCare_Logo.jpg

/Essence SmartCare Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essence-smartcare-and-colchester-city-council-partner-to-offer-seniors-advanced-digital-telecare-solutions-302256940.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.