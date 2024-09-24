Leading wine retailer invests in multi-carrier capability to support future growth

Laithwaites, the renowned direct-to-consumer wine retailer, has chosen nShift as their UK multi-carrier delivery experience management partner. nShift is the global leader in delivery experience management (DMXM) software. This strategic partnership aims to streamline Laithwaites' logistics operations, facilitate carrier expansion, and significantly enhance the consumer delivery experience.

As Laithwaites continues to grow, the need for a robust and scalable delivery management system has become crucial. nShift's comprehensive platform offers advanced features enabling Laithwaites to manage multiple carriers efficiently. This will ensure timely and reliable deliveries for their customers across the UK.

Gary Carlile, EVP Customer Growth at nShift, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Laithwaites and support their mission to provide exceptional customer experiences. Our platform combines core and comprehensive components of delivery management with cutting-edge consumer-facing experience applications. We look forward to working closely with Laithwaites to support their growth, build the experience for customers and enhance their delivery operations."

Andrew Hawker, Head of Logistics at Laithwaites, said: "Choosing nShift as our delivery experience management partner is a crucial step in developing a more flexible strategy to expand our carrier services and improve the delivery experience for our customers. With nShift's advanced technology and expertise, we can optimize our logistics processes and provide our customers with more transparency and control over their deliveries. This partnership will undoubtedly support our growth ambitions and help us maintain our commitment to exceptional service."

Benefiting from nShift solutions: Ship, Track, and Checkout

Laithwaites will leverage several nShift products to enhance their logistics and customer experience:

nShift Ship: which will enable Laithwaites to manage and optimize their shipping processes, offering a unified platform to handle multiple carriers and streamline shipment creation, label printing, and dispatching

which will enable Laithwaites to manage and optimize their shipping processes, offering a unified platform to handle multiple carriers and streamline shipment creation, label printing, and dispatching nShift Track: enabling Laithwaites to provide customers with real-time tracking information, ensuring complete visibility of their orders from dispatch to delivery. This will enhance customer satisfaction by keeping them informed about their delivery status at all times

enabling Laithwaites to provide customers with real-time tracking information, ensuring complete visibility of their orders from dispatch to delivery. This will enhance customer satisfaction by keeping them informed about their delivery status at all times nShift Checkout: which will integrate seamlessly with Laithwaites' ecommerce platform, providing customers with flexible delivery options at the point of purchaseThis feature will allow customers to choose their preferred delivery methods, improving the overall shopping experience and increasing conversion rates

The integration of these products will allow Laithwaites to leverage real-time data and analytics, providing valuable insights into their delivery performance. This will enable proactive decision-making and continuous improvement in their logistics operations. nShift's experience management capabilities will help Laithwaites enhance customer satisfaction by providing timely notifications, and accurate tracking.

www.nShift.com

About nShift:

nShift's delivery experience management platform drives ecommerce success. Grow beyond limits with constant innovation and the world's largest carrier network. Build customer loyalty with end-to-end tools that enhance experience. Unify data into usable insight that connects and optimizes processes. With nShift, make delivery the essential link between your brand and your customers.

About Laithwaites:

Laithwaites is a leading direct-to-consumer wine retailer, offering a wide selection of quality wines sourced from around the world. With a commitment to delivering exceptional service and a passion for wine, Laithwaites has been connecting customers with their favourite wines for over 50 years.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924040916/en/

Contacts:

For more information:

James Ellerington: James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk (+44) 07725 534941)