Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.09.2024 13:06 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: National iron, steel industry vocational skills competition kicks off in E. China

BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A national iron and steel industry vocational skills competition kicked off on Monday in Zhangjiagang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, aiming to meet the new needs of global sci-tech revolution and industrial transformation and to promote high-quality development of the industry.

Photo shows the opening ceremony of a national iron and steel industry vocational skills competition held in Zhangjiagang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, September 23, 2024.

Marking the 11th time of the holding of this event, this year's competition gathered 70 teams from 25 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, with 243 well-qualified mechanics and technicians in the iron and steel industry.

The event is hosted by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) and the National Committee of the Chinese Machinery, Metallurgical and Building Material Workers' Union, and is undertaken by Shagang Group, a private steel producer.

Lasting for six days, the event will see participants of various specific occupations compete on both theoretical understandings and practical exercises.

The event also includes an exchange conference on new knowledge, new technologies and new concepts of the iron and steel industry, which involves expert speeches, reports on technological innovation, applications of new technology and equipment, and so on.

Skilled talents have long been serving the key links in the complex production system of iron and steel enterprises, playing a vital role in promoting high-quality development of the industry, said He Wenbo, executive chairman of CISA during the opening ceremony, noting that China's iron and steel industry now needs highly skilled talents more than ever.

Li Ruiyi, a senior official with the National Committee of the Chinese Machinery, Metallurgical and Building Material Workers' Union, said that the purpose of holding this kind of competition is to promote learning and training through competing, as well as to provide a platform for communication and exchange, as a bid to further provide technical support and talent guarantee for the cultivation of new quality productive forces.

The event serves as an important opportunity for iron and steel enterprises to accelerate the optimization of talent training mechanism and embrace new trends of the industry, said Shen Bin, chairman of Shagang Group, noting that the company will actively contribute to a better future for China's iron and steel industry.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342273.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2513994/IMAGE.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-national-iron-steel-industry-vocational-skills-competition-kicks-off-in-e-china-302256946.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.