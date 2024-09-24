Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2024) - Thunder Gold Corp (TSXV: TGOL) (FSE: Z25) (OTCQB: TGOLF) (formerly White Metal Resources Corp) ("Thunder Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the field teams have been deployed to it's 100%-owned, 2,500 hectare, Tower Mountain Gold Property, located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, 50 kilometres west of the port city of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Highlights of the Work Program:

Soil geochemical survey over 60% of the 100%-owned claim bock (1,500 ha);

Reconnaissance mapping and sampling of the Thunder Lake and Crayfish fault corridors;

Clearing, stripping and surface sampling of the P-Target, along the eastern boundary of the highly prospective Tower Mountain Intrusive Complex ("TMIC") and

Detailed metallurgical testing of composite samples of the drilled targets to-date.

Gene McBurney praised Thunder Gold's management team saying, "The announced work program for Tower Mountain marks a significant step forward for the company. The Property's promising mineralization and proximity to infrastructure, could position Thunder Gold as a key player in the exploration space. Management's ability to balance short-term deliverables with a long-term vision for resource development is commendable, and I have high confidence in their execution. By focusing on expanding known zones and testing high-priority targets, the team is setting themselves up for success in unlocking value for shareholders."

The proposed field work shall focus on the under-explored northern, eastern and southern perimeter of the TMIC as well as the two primary regional structures, the Thunder Lake and Crayfish faults, especially the interpreted intersection point NE of the TMIC. The Company believes that the TMIC plays a significant role in the emplacement of gold mineralization, clearly demonstrated by the historical drilling along the western margin of the TMIC. The Company believes that work to-date has identified a conceptual exploration target adjacent to the western margin of the TMIC of 40 to 80 million tonnes averaging 0.80 to 1.20 g/t Au.

The soil geochemical survey shall evaluate approximately 1,500 ha., approximately 60% of the Company's fully-owned land package. Initial coverage shall be along N-S oriented survey lines spaced every 200 metres with sample stations spaced every 50 metres. The proposed soil grid will benchmark the defined mineralization west of the TMIC allowing direct comparison to soil results in areas where drilling is sparse to absent. The Company also plans to complete reconnaissance geological mapping and sampling along the interpreted traces of the Crayfish and Thunder Creek faults, focusing on unmapped areas along both structural corridors.

Figure 1.0 - Proposed Soil Geochemistry Coverage - Tower Mountain

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/224337_94ee507ca4118a31_001full.jpg

Accessing, stripping, mapping and sampling of the P-Target, located along the eastern contact of the TMIC is also a priority. The P-Target, was defined by a series of rock samples over a 150-metre strike length. ranging from 1.58 to 27.2 g/t Au (REF. FIGURE 2.0). The P-Target is located along the eastern contact margin of the TMIC, within an elongated, 1,800-metre long x 200-metre wide NNW trending Induced Polarization chargeable high response, similar to what is observed along the western contact.

Figure 2.0 - Historical Rock Sampling Results P-Target, Tower Mountain

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/224337_94ee507ca4118a31_002full.jpg

A second stage of metallurgical testwork will build on the positive initial bottle roll leach tests from Tower Mountain that indicated gold recoveries in excess of 90%. This phase of testwork will include semi-quantitative mineral analysis to provide increased understanding of gold and key mineral occurrences and associations within the deposit, as well as Bond Work Index testing for grindability and whole ore cyanidation with diagnostic leach analyses to determine gold recoveries. Testwork will be performed on four mineralized samples collected from the UV, Bench, A and 128 zones which represent the predominant mineralized zones identified to-date in the Tower Mountain deposit. The samples were selected from the drill core library and consist of half drill cores at various gold grades ranging from 0.4 to 2.5 g/t. The samples are representative of the typical lithologies and alteration styles identified to-date in the deposit. This metallurgical testwork program is an important next step in the development of the Tower Mountain Property. It will provide detailed information on both the grinding and leaching kinetics of the mineralization along the western TMIC contact in advance of future mineral resource estimation, while providing additional gold occurrence characteristics and mineralogical details which are expected to assist future exploration.

Wes Hanson, President and CEO stated, "The proposed exploration at Tower Mountain is focused entirely on new discovery potential associated with the TMIC and the major regional structures, evaluating areas that have seen little to no previous exploration. We expect all field work to be completed by the end of October 2024. Of particular interest is the interpreted intersection of the Crayfish and Thunder Lake faults, both of which are demonstrated to be gold bearing. The interpreted intersection has seen shockingly little exploration work. Another target of significant interest is the P-Target, located along the eastern margin of the TMIC within a moderate to strong Induced Polarity chargeable anomaly, elongated in a NNW orientation and extending over 1800 metres, parallel to the eastern TMIC contact. Historical rock samples range from a low of 1.5 g/t to a high of 27.0 g/t and average 6.0 g/t, the highest-grade collection of prospecting results within our 100%-owned property. The proposed metallurgical testwork, contracted to SGS Canada, will provide detailed mineralogical, metallurgical and physical properties of the Tower Mountain mineralization, all of which will be required before any mineral resource estimate can be considered."

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Thunder Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by NI 43-101.

About the Tower Mountain Gold Property

The 100%-owned Tower Mountain Gold Property is located adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway, approximately 50-km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The 2,500-hectare property surrounds the largest, exposed, intrusive complex in the eastern Shebandowan Greenstone Belt where most known gold occurrences have been described as occurring either within, or proximal to, intrusive rocks. Gold at Tower Mountain is localized within extremely altered rocks parallel to the western contact of the intrusive center. Drilling has established anomalous gold extending out from the intrusive contact for over 500 metres along a 1,500-metre strike length, to depths of over 500 metres from surface. The remaining 75% of the perimeter surrounding the intrusion shows identical geology, alteration, and geophysical response, offering a compelling exploration opportunity.

About Thunder Gold Corp.

Thunder Gold Corporation, formerly White Metal Resources. is a junior exploration company focused on gold discovery in Canada. For more information about the Company please visit: www.thundergoldcorp.com.

