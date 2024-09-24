

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against most major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The euro rose to 1.1146 against the U.S. dollar and 161.11 against the yen, from early lows of 1.1103 and 159.24, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the euro edged up to 0.9457 from an early 6-day low of 0.9402.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.12 against the greenback, 163.00 against the yen and 0.95 against the franc.



