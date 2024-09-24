CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

CSDS RNS CFTN Staking Rewards (24 September 2024)



24-Sep-2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

24 September 2024

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of CoinShares Digital Securities LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83 CoinShares Finanzen.net Top 10 Crypto ETP - Sharing of Staking Rewards Jersey - 24 September 2024 - CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") hereby announces in accordance with Condition 5.3.2 of the Conditions of the CoinShares Digital Securities that Staking Rewards in relation to the class (the "Specified Class") specified below. The Staking Rewards will be applied by an adjustment to the Coin Entitlement such that the Coin Entitlement of the Specified Class shall reduce annually by the Management Fee of 1.50% less the applied staking rewards announced herein of 0.0020 (20 basis points), equal to a net effective Management Fee of 1.30% per annum.

Class ISIN WKN Management Fee Staking Reward CoinShares Finanzen.net Top 10 Crypto GB00BMY36D37 A4A50V 1.50% p.a. 0.20% p.a.

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as defined or used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated March 01, 2024. For further information, please contact: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 2 Hill Street St. Helier, Jersey, JE2 4UA Channel Islands ir@coinshares.com

