Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 24

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 23 September 2024 was 943.06p (cum income).

24 September 2024