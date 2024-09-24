

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) is up over 99% at $1.47. Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (HSCS) is up over 57% at $4.62. Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (GBNY) is up over 36% at $15.64. Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) is up over 19% at $72.90. Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) is up over 11% at $3.78. Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) is up over 11% at $1.35. Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is up over 8% at $72.90. Global Engine Group Holding Limited (GLE) is up over 7% at $4.90. Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) is up over 7% at $2.17. Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is up over 7% at $1.36. NIO Inc. (NIO) is up over 6% at $5.69. UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is up over 6% at $4.05. Cibus, Inc. (CBUS) is up over 6% at $3.78.



In the Red



BioVie Inc. (BIVI) is down over 54% at $1.27. Fresh2 Group Limited (FRES) is down over 17% at $1.51. Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) is down over 15% at $95.24. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) is down over 13% at $9.46. Nova Minerals Limited (NVA) is down over 13% at $5.16. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) is down over 11% at $1.46. Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) is down over 10% at $3.01. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) is down over 8% at $2.90. Zeo Energy Corp. (ZEO) is down over 7% at $2.66. Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) is down over 6% at $17.60.



