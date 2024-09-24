Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LCUJ | ISIN: FR0010331421 | Ticker-Symbol: IDD
Tradegate
24.09.24
08:07 Uhr
2,030 Euro
-0,010
-0,49 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INNATE PHARMA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INNATE PHARMA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0352,04515:03
2,0252,05515:03
Dow Jones News
24.09.2024 14:31 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Press Release: Araris Biotech AG Expands its IP Portfolio with the Acquisition of Innate Pharma's Portfolio of Transglutaminase Patents for the Generation of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

Press Release: Araris Biotech AG Expands its IP Portfolio with the Acquisition of Innate Pharma's Portfolio of Transglutaminase Patents for the Generation of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

Araris Biotech AG Expands its IP Portfolio with the Acquisition of Innate Pharma's Portfolio of Transglutaminase Patents for the Generation of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

AU ZH, SWITZERLAND, September 24, 2024 -- Araris Biotech AG ("Araris"), a Swiss oncology biotech company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced it has entered into an Agreement with Innate Pharma ("Innate"). Under the agreement, Innate will assign its portfolio of patents related to its ADC transglutaminase conjugation technology to Araris.

"We are excited to acquire Innate's portfolio of transglutaminase related patents, as this transaction further positions Araris as a leader in the development of ADCs using transglutaminase conjugation technology," said Dragan Grabulovski, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Araris. "We look forward to continuing to develop next-generation site-specific ADCs and believe this acquisition not only expands our intellectual property portfolio, but also strengthens our competitive edge."

The newly acquired patents encompass a broad range of intellectual property that cover use of bacterial transglutaminase in conjugating various linker-payloads to antibodies.

About Araris Biotech AG

Araris Biotech is a pioneering leader in the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with the potential for unparalleled efficacy and tolerability. The Araris ADC technology AraLinQ enables best-in-class ADCs with significantly enhanced efficacy and tolerability. The proprietary conjugation technology AraLinQ exploits native Q295 for site-specific payload attachment in one-step and has consistently shown to result in ADCs with an antibody-like exposure profile even at high drug-load without the use of any polymeric solubility enhancers. The ADC technology can be applied directly to any existing off-the-shelf antibody without engineering and enables the generation of single or multi-payload ADCs from off-the-shelf linker-payloads. Araris has a strong commitment to transforming the landscape of ADCs, providing patients with groundbreaking treatment options for diseases of high unmet medical needs. 

Araris Biotech AG         www.ararisbiotech.com 
                  Email: info@ararisbiotech.com 
 
ICR Healthcare           Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700 
Amber Fennell, Kate Coyle, Jon Yu Email: Araris@icrhealthcare.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2024 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.