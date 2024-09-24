Anzeige
PR Newswire
24.09.2024 14:36 Uhr
Gamuda Transforms IT Operations with Cato Networks

The $2B engineering firm reduces time to integrate acquired companies; connects and secures 77 sites and 2,000+ remote users with Cato SASE Cloud Platform.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, today announced that Malaysia-based Gamuda Berhad (Gamuda), an award-winning engineering, property, and infrastructure company, has been able to shift IT operations to a strategic mindset by adopting the Cato SASE Cloud Platform. With Cato, Gamuda's IT team now focuses more on the business and spends less time updating firewalls and low-level network administration. The company improved its security posture, standardized network delivery worldwide that further simplified operations, and spent 25 percent less time than expected on integrating acquired companies.

"As a decision maker, I have peace of mind sleeping at night knowing that we are well-protected through our partnership with Cato," says John Lim Ji Xiong, Chief Digital Officer at Gamuda. "Since we have deployed Cato, many of our people have started moving more from the day-to-day operations mindset to strategically thinking about the threats we face today, and the mitigation measures we need to employ. I think that's a profound shift."

"Gamuda is transforming the built world for its clients with Cato," says Alon Alter, Chief Business Officer at Cato Networks. "We're grateful for their partnership and appreciate the trust they and the thousands of other enterprises place in Cato every day."

Highlights from Gamuda's SASE Transformation

Gamuda's projects extend beyond Malaysia, from the Sydney Metro West-Western Tunnelling Package in Australia to 75 London Wall, also known as Winchester House, a 500,000 square foot standalone HQ building in the City of London, and marine engineering projects in Taiwan. With the Cato SASE Cloud Platform, Gamuda connects and secures the company's 77 sites and 2,047 remote users, including project teams on location. Cato security capabilities used by Gamuda include next-generation anti-malware (NGAM), IPS, CASB, and DLP.

Highlights from the deployment include:

  • Standardizing Network Delivery Worldwide: "It's about simplifying and standardizing. Cato provides us with a single pane of glass and a single broker that everybody connects to, whether in the cloud or the field. We have clear controls around who has access to what," says Lim.
  • Improved Security Posture: "Cato has enabled us as a company to focus on threat hunting. In fact, it has even shown us areas where, in the past, we might not have known that it could have been an issue. We are very confident that we have a much better security posture," says Lim.
  • Faster M&A Time to Value: "[When we acquired DT Infrastructure], we aimed for a transition and cut off from the parenting company within 12 months. With Cato in place, we achieved that within nine months," says Lim.
  • Incredible Partnership: "One thing that struck me about the Cato team was their interest in helping us succeed. After meeting their customer success manager and voicing our feedback on the product, Cato went out and changed the product. That's what I call partnership," says Lim.

Resources

  • [Case Study] Gamuda Redefines IT Operations with the Cato SASE Cloud Platform
  • [Image] Alon Alter
  • [Image] John Lim Ji Xiong
  • [Image] Gamuda Logo
  • [Image] Cato Logo

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks delivers enterprise security and networking in a single cloud platform. The SASE leader creates a seamless and elegant customer experience that effortlessly enables threat prevention, data protection, and timely incident detection and response. With Cato, organizations replace costly and rigid legacy infrastructure with an open and modular SASE architecture based on SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack.?

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at?www.catonetworks.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gamuda-transforms-it-operations-with-cato-networks-302255833.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
