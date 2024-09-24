inThought Research, Inc.: inThought and inThought Labs Announce AI Initiative: Cut Down Tedious Tasks

inThought leverages both subject matter experts and machine learning driven technology to provide optimum solutions to biopharma decision makers

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- inThought Research Inc., a leading provider of decision support for the life sciences industry, announces its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy - to use machine learning and large language models to cut down on tedious tasks in a compliant and secure manner, elevating our partners in the drug discovery industry.

Along with the ever-increasing amounts of data and opinion at our fingertips, decision makers in all industries struggle to find the right information and the best insights. inThought Labs, the technology division of inThought, collaborates with drug makers to develop both human intelligence and artificial intelligence solutions, with the goal of elevating daily tasks from tedious information sorting to insight generation and decision making.

Current AI-based solutions include:

Machine learning driven screening of changes in clinicaltrials.gov, which allows both inThought analysts and clients to track important updates based on indication, compound name, or other keywords. While there may be hundreds of changes relevant to your keywords in the clinicaltrials.gov database each week, our system quickly learns what is important to you, highlighting trials that are definitely important, ranking others as possibly relevant, and suggesting that you ignore the rest. The ranking improves each time as the system learns from your feedback. Generative AI based summaries of medical conference abstracts, allowing your team to quickly scan poster and oral presentations. Text extraction and summarization of conference slides and posters, with summaries of figures and graphs coming in a future release. Integration of Generative AI directly in our inVision system to allow users to quickly and securely summarize press releases, earnings reports, conference notes, and other content.

We invite our partners to collaborate with us to develop new AI based solutions that reduce the tedious. Our AI experts understand the regulations and confidentiality concerns of both the pharmaceutical / biotech industries and of the AI development landscape. Our inVision platform is SOC2 compliant.

About inThought

inThought Research empowers biopharma leaders with comprehensive strategic insights. We combine Wall Street financial acumen and swiftness, scientific and medical expertise, and advanced AI analytics to navigate the complex landscape of drug development. Our multidisciplinary approach integrates clinical data, market analytics, and stakeholder perspectives. Through inThought Labs, we combine cutting-edge technology with the work of our subject matter experts to transform complex data into actionable intelligence. For more information, please visit www.inthought.com.

