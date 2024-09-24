Avant Technologies, Inc.: Avant Technologies Accelerates Creation of AI-Powered Platform to Revolutionize Patient Care

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:AVAI) ("Avant" or the "Company"), an emerging technology company developing solutions in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, today announced its continued strategic focus on developing AI-driven solutions for the healthcare industry. Avant is accelerating efforts to deliver a groundbreaking AI-powered platform designed to transform patient care, optimize clinical workflows, and enhance decision-making for healthcare professionals.

Avant's vision for the future of healthcare revolves around leveraging advanced AI and machine learning to provide intelligent, data-driven solutions that address critical challenges in the sector. The Company's ongoing developments focus on creating a secure, scalable AI infrastructure that integrates seamlessly with existing healthcare systems, enabling better care delivery, personalized treatment protocols, and improved patient outcomes.

The new platform will potentially include a host of innovative features, including:

- Predictive Health Analytics: Offering early detection of health issues and enabling healthcare providers to intervene at critical moments.

- Personalized Treatment Plans: Utilizing AI to analyze patient data and tailor treatment protocols, improving efficacy and patient adherence.

- Advanced Data Integration: Providing seamless access to patient information and clinical data, ensuring privacy, compliance, and the secure use of telemedicine features.

"We are deeply committed to revolutionizing the healthcare space by leveraging AI to provide intelligent solutions that address both patient care and operational challenges," said, Danny Rittman, Chief Information Officer of Avant Technologies. "Our platform is designed to empower healthcare providers and ensure that patients receive the most accurate, timely, and personalized care possible."

Avant's platform aims to bridge the gap between healthcare providers and underserved communities by expanding access to quality care through AI-driven telemedicine capabilities. The infrastructure is designed to improve the management of healthcare resources, optimize treatment pathways, and reduce the overall cost of care through data-driven insights and intelligent resource allocation.

With a particular focus on integrating AI technologies that have proven successful in early disease detection, Avant is positioning itself as a key player in the AI healthcare space. The company's innovative approach is expected to drive adoption among healthcare providers and patients alike, helping to streamline healthcare operations while improving outcomes.

Avant is actively seeking to expand its partnerships and collaborations in the healthcare space and plans to work with a broad range of stakeholders to bring its AI-powered solutions to market. These efforts are in line with Avant's commitment to driving technological advancements and improving the quality of care worldwide.

"Our goal is to lead the AI healthcare revolution by providing a robust platform that not only meets the needs of today's healthcare challenges but also anticipates the needs of tomorrow," added Rittman. "By combining cutting-edge AI technology with real-world healthcare applications, we are helping to create a future where quality care is accessible to everyone, everywhere."

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. is an emerging technology company developing solutions in artificial intelligence. With a focus on pushing the boundaries of what is possible in AI and machine learning, Avant serves a diverse range of industries, driving progress and efficiency through state-of-the-art technology.

More information about Avant can be found at https://avanttechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date after the date of the press release.

Contact:

Avant Technologies, Inc.

info@avanttechnologies.com

SOURCE: Avant Technologies, Inc.

