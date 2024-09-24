Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.09.2024
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
PR Newswire
24.09.2024 14:54 Uhr
Invitation to Autoliv's Q3, 2024 Earnings Call

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the third quarter 2024 on Friday, October 18, 2024 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Q3 2024 Earnings Call:

Date:


October 18, 2024

Time:


14:00 - 15:00 CET

Main speaker:


Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

To attend by webcast, please use the link on our web or the link below: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iotex5kn

To attend by phone, use the link below to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code and phone number: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf66e7de5c06a45c690f6dae3d321b44a

Audio replay will be available after the conference until October 18, 2025:

www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com

Best regards,
Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Email: anders.trapp@autoliv.com
Phone: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/invitation-to-autoliv-s-q3--2024-earnings-call,c4041694

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-autolivs-q3-2024-earnings-call-302257078.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
