Convergent Therapeutics Announces First Patient Treated in Phase II Clinical Trial with Lead Therapeutic Candidate and Corporate Updates

First Patient Dosed with CONV01-a in Phase II Clinical Trial in Patients with Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer

Drug Development Veteran Richard Messmann, MD Appointed as Chief Medical Officer to Lead the Development of CONV01-a

Novo Holdings Invests $40 million in Series A Extension to Advance Clinical Development of Radiopharmaceuticals at Convergent Therapeutics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergent Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing next generation radiopharmaceutical therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer and other cancers, today announced that the first patient has been dosed with CONV01-a in the Phase II CONVERGE-01 trial evaluating CONV01-a, Ac-225 rosopatamab tetraxetan, for the treatment of patients with prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) PET-positive metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Previously conducted academic studies of CONV01-a have shown encouraging therapeutic results in patients with prostate cancer. According to Neil Bander, MD, Convergent's Co-founder and CSO, "In patients treated at Weill Cornell Medicine, CONV01-a demonstrated a prostate-specific antigen decline of 50% (PSA50) in 67% of patients and a PSA decline of 90% (PSA90) in 27% of patients." These results have prompted initiation of the CONVERGE-01 trial under Convergent's own Investigational New Drug License (IND). "We look forward to evaluating the full potential of CONV01-a and advancing the Phase II trial in the months ahead."

The CONVERGE-01 trial is a Phase II, randomized, open-label, multicenter three-part study designed to assess the safety and efficacy of CONV01-a in patients with mCRPC. In Part 1, the first 5 participants will receive In-111-rosopatamab tetraxetan to characterize the biodistribution of the radioantibody to target organs and prostate cancer lesions. Participants will then be enrolled in either Part 2 (dose optimization) or Part 3 (dose escalation) depending on their prior treatment history. Part 2 will enroll Lu-177-PSMA-radioligand therapy-naïve participants and Part 3 will enroll participants who received prior Lu-177-PSMA-radioligand therapy. All patients will receive Ac-225 rosopatamab tetraxetan in a single fractionated two-week cycle. Further details of the trial can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov under NCT identifier: NCT06549465.

Chief Medical Officer Appointment

Convergent announced that Richard Messmann, MD, MHS, MSc, has joined the company as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Messmann is a medical oncologist and biochemist with over 25 years of experience in oncology drug development, including responsibility for the global clinical development and successful regulatory submission of Pluvicto® and Locametz® for the treatment of men with PSMA-expressing, mCRPC. Dr. Messmann has held leadership positions at Endocyte, Advanced Accelerator Applications (a subsidiary of Novartis), Fusion Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Eli Lilly & Co., and others.

Immediately prior to joining Convergent Therapeutics, Dr. Messmann was the Senior Vice President and clinical lead for Fusion's development of the actinium radiotherapeutic FPI-2265. While at Amgen, he was the executive medical director and global program lead for the development of xaluritamig (AMG 509) in prostate cancer.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Messmann to the Convergent team as we expand our clinical program for CONV01-a," said Convergent's Co-founder and CEO, Philip Kantoff, MD. "His deep knowledge and experience in oncology drug development, specifically leading the late-stage development of radiopharmaceuticals, is an important addition to our team as we look forward to progressing this asset forward."

Series A Extension Funding

Convergent announced a $40 million Series A extension by Novo Holdings, a holding and investment company wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation. This additional funding increases the total Series A raise to $130 million to support the development of Convergent's radiopharmaceutical pipeline, including CONV01-a. Jim Trenkle, PhD, Partner in the Venture Investments group at Novo Holdings, joins the Convergent Board of Directors.

About CONV01-a

CONV01-a, Convergent's alpha emitting radioantibody, combines the precision and pharmacokinetics of antibodies with the tumor-killing potential of alpha emitting radionuclides. Specifically, CONV01-a uses a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) which is highly overexpressed in prostate cancer cells. Since PSMA is a validated target, several therapeutics are directed at this antigen and CONV01-a is differentiated by its use of both an antibody and alpha emitter. CONV01-a is linked to a powerful radionuclide called 225Ac, which releases alpha particles which kill cancer cells through DNA double strand breaks. Unlike other radioactive sources, alpha particles deliver high-energy radiation over very short distances, thereby minimizing radiation exposure to healthy neighboring cells and tissues. Pairing highly selective antibodies with such a powerful yet precise payload offers the ideal combination to treat many types of cancers.

About Convergent Therapeutics, Inc.

Convergent Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing tumor-selective alpha radioantibodies to target cancer. The company was founded by world-renowned experts in clinical care and research, drug development and cancer biology and its proprietary platform is licensed from Cornell University. In harnessing the selectivity of antibodies and tumor-destructive potential of alpha radioisotopes, Convergent's radioantibodies precisely target cancer cells with potent, localized radiation. For more information, please visit www.convergentrx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

