Dienstag, 24.09.2024
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
WKN: A2N6WP | ISIN: US24703L2025
Tradegate
24.09.24
16:24 Uhr
104,66 Euro
-1,08
-1,02 %
PR Newswire
24.09.2024 14:00 Uhr
Dell Technologies Relisted on the S&P 500 Index

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces it is listed on the S&P 500 Index as the company helps organizations take full advantage of enterprise AI adoption, extend its leadership, and capture new growth in the AI era.

Dell's inclusion in the S&P 500 comes in its 40th year of business, during which it built the industry's broadest technology portfolio across PCs, data center infrastructure, software, and services. The company maintains leading positions in its primary businesses, positioning it well for its next phase bringing AI to enterprises of all industries across the globe.

"We're excited to rejoin the S&P 500," said Michael Dell, CEO and chairman, Dell Technologies. "As we enter the age of AI, Dell Technologies has never been better positioned to deliver extraordinary value to our customers and shareholders."

Dell continues to generate strong cashflow and exceed its capital return commitments, returning $9 billion to shareholders through stock repurchases and dividends since starting its capital allocation program in its fiscal year 2023. The company's strategy is to leverage its strengths to expand its leadership positions and grow into new areas, like AI.

Dell was previously included in the S&P 500 before it went private in 2013.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.

Copyright © 2024 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Dell Technologies

© 2024 PR Newswire
