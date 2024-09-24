The CE Shop LLC: Learn to Navigate Recent NAR Changes and Master Compensation Discussions with 'Seller Representation Essentials,' 9 Bite-Sized Lessons from The CE Shop

Agents can now equip themselves for complex compensation discussions, craft better value propositions, and serve as better resources to their clients with microlearning from The CE Shop
DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / The CE Shop has launched Seller Representation Essentials, nine bite-sized lessons (15-20 minutes/each) packed with powerful, actionable strategies real estate professionals can put into use immediately. Fully aligned with all recent NAR changes, this package focuses on getting real estate professionals up to speed and fast on seller representation.
Pairing the need for a competitive edge with professionalism and a client-centric approach, the interactive and snackable courses in Seller Representation Essentials can help agents:
Customize their approach to meet sellers' unique needs
Differentiate themselves by crafting personalized value propositions
Utilize effective pricing techniques to maximize seller returns with recent industry changes
Navigate commission talks with confidence, while adhering to the latest NAR® rules
Time is money and that's why The CE Shop has made it easy for busy agents on the go to invest mere minutes in the Seller Representation Essentials courses. Each course is easily consumable and priced at $9, or $75 for the full nine-lesson package. Equipping learners with essential, effective, and compliant skills, Seller Representation Essentials allows them to master strategies for the new real estate era.
The nine courses include:
Understanding Seller Preferences
Maximize Your Seller Appeal
Pricing for Profit: Techniques and Tactics
Seller Commission Conversations
Discussing Seller Options
Preparing for the Listing Presentation
Delivering the Listing Presentation
Overcoming Seller Price Objections
Maximizing Success in the Modern MLS
About The CE Shop
The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with both online and live-online options in real estate, mortgage, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they are veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.
