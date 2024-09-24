Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The CE Shop LLC: Learn to Navigate Recent NAR Changes and Master Compensation Discussions with 'Seller Representation Essentials,' 9 Bite-Sized Lessons from The CE Shop

Agents can now equip themselves for complex compensation discussions, craft better value propositions, and serve as better resources to their clients with microlearning from The CE Shop

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / The CE Shop has launched Seller Representation Essentials, nine bite-sized lessons (15-20 minutes/each) packed with powerful, actionable strategies real estate professionals can put into use immediately. Fully aligned with all recent NAR changes, this package focuses on getting real estate professionals up to speed and fast on seller representation.

Pairing the need for a competitive edge with professionalism and a client-centric approach, the interactive and snackable courses in Seller Representation Essentials can help agents:

  • Customize their approach to meet sellers' unique needs

  • Differentiate themselves by crafting personalized value propositions

  • Utilize effective pricing techniques to maximize seller returns with recent industry changes

Navigate commission talks with confidence, while adhering to the latest NAR® rules

Time is money and that's why The CE Shop has made it easy for busy agents on the go to invest mere minutes in the Seller Representation Essentials courses. Each course is easily consumable and priced at $9, or $75 for the full nine-lesson package. Equipping learners with essential, effective, and compliant skills, Seller Representation Essentials allows them to master strategies for the new real estate era.

The nine courses include:

  • Understanding Seller Preferences

  • Maximize Your Seller Appeal

  • Pricing for Profit: Techniques and Tactics

  • Seller Commission Conversations

  • Discussing Seller Options

  • Preparing for the Listing Presentation

  • Delivering the Listing Presentation

  • Overcoming Seller Price Objections

  • Maximizing Success in the Modern MLS

Sign up for the new Seller Representation Essentials courses here.

About The CE Shop
The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with both online and live-online options in real estate, mortgage, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they are veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar
buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZIeWJpdOO0

SOURCE: The CE Shop

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.