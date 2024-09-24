Anzeige
Planet MicroCap LLC: Keynotes and 50 Companies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER in association with Small Cap Discoveries on September 25-26, 2024 at the Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Planet MicroCap presents the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER taking place on September 25-26, 2024, where 50 MicroCap public and private companies will be presenting at the Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver in Vancouver, BC.

Event website: www.PlanetMicroCapShowcase.com

The Planet MicroCap Showcase begins on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 with back to back keynotes from Paul Andreola, Founder and Editor of Small Cap Discoveries, and Brent Todd, Senior Investment Advisor at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, followed by 50 MicroCap public and private company presentations and 1x1 meetings on September 25 and 26.

If you would like to attend and participate in the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here to attend this IN-PERSON CONFERENCE and book 1x1 meetings with presenting companies: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

In addition, the following folks will be sharing their insights via Keynote Presentation (both in-person and virtually):

  • Tim Babcock, President of the TSX Venture Exchange

  • Lynne Bolduc, Partner at FKBR

  • Richard Carleton, CEO of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

  • Jesse Gamble, President and CEO at Donville Kent Asset Management

  • Ryan Irvine, President & CEO at Keystone Financial - Keystocks.com

  • Harold Leishman, Senior Investment Advisor at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management

  • Neil Levine, Partner at Marcum LLP

  • Joseph Lucosky, Lucosky Brookman LLP

  • Mathieu Martin, Portfolio Manager at Rivemont MicroCap Fund

  • Erik Nelson, President at Coral Capital Partners

  • Neil Reithinger, President of Eventus Advisory Group

  • Jon Uretsky, Partner at PULLP

The Full Agenda is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

On Wednesday, September 25, 2024, the following issuers will be presenting their companies. Below are the webcasting links to view those presentations if you can't attend the showcase live.

Track

Time (PST)

Company (Exchange: Symbol)

Webcast Link

1

9:00 AM

Reklaim (TSXV:MYID)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51050

1

9:30 AM

Grey Wolf Animal Health (TSXV:WOLF)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/50999

1

10:00 AM

McCoy Global (TSX:MCB)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51000

1

10:30 AM

DATA Communications Management (TSX:DCM)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51001

1

11:00 AM

Rubicon Organics (TSXV:ROMJ)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51049

1

11:30 AM

Zedcor (TSXV:ZDC)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51003

1

12:30 PM

Delota Inc (CSE:NIC)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51110

1

1:00 PM

BluMetric (TSXV:BLM)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51004

1

1:30 PM

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV:TTGI)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51228

1

2:00 PM

SinglePoint (Cboe:SING)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51052

1

2:30 PM

Tribe Property Technologies (TSXV:TRBE)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51002

1

3:00 PM

Baylin Technologies (TSX:BYL)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51111

1

3:30 PM

RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51143

1

5:30 PM

ReVolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51266

2

9:00 AM

Intouch Insight (TSXV:INX)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51019

2

9:30 AM

Sabio Holdings (TSXV:SBIO)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51020

2

10:00 AM

Legend Power Systems (TSXV:LPS)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51048

2

10:30 AM

Nova Leap Health (TSXV:NLH)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51051

2

11:00 AM

Adcore (TSX:ADCO)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/50998

2

11:30 AM

C-Com Satellite Systems (TSXV:CMI)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51145

2

12:30 PM

Eshbal Foods (Private Company)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51225

2

1:00 PM

OverActive Media (TSXV:OAM)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51146

2

1:30 PM

Enwave Corp (TSXV:ENW)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51147

2

2:00 PM

Foraco (TSX:FAR)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51148

2

2:30 PM

Diagen.ai (private company)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51149

2

3:00 PM

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE American:UAVS)

1x1s ONLY

2

3:30 PM

BRAGG Gaming Group (TSX / NASDAQ:BRAG)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51199

2

4:00 PM

BioHarvest Sciences (CSE:BHSC)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51189

2

4:30 PM

BTQ Technology Corp. (CBOE:BTQ)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51097

On Thursday, September 26, 2024, the following issuers will be presenting their companies. Below are the webcasting links to view those presentations if you can't attend the showcase live.

Track

Time (PST)

Company (Exchange: Symbol)

Webcast Link

1

9:00 AM

Thermal Energy Group (TSXV:TMG)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51083

1

9:30 AM

Biorem Inc (TSXV:BRM)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51084

1

10:00 AM

Covalon (TSXV:COV)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51094

1

10:30 AM

ZTEST Electronics (CSE:ZTE)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51086

1

11:00 AM

Gamehost Inc. (TSX:GH)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51190

1

11:30 AM

Simply Solventless (TSXV:HASH)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51088

1

1:00 PM

Avricore (TSXV:AVCR)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51192

1

1:30 PM

BeWhere Holdings (TSXV:BEW)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51090

1

2:30 PM

RIWI Corp (TSXV:RIWI)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51191

1

3:00 PM

Enterprise Group (TSX:E)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51150

1

3:30 PM

Atlas Engineered Products (TSX.V:AEP)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51092

2

9:00 AM

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX:CPH)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51093

2

9:30 AM

Kits Eyecare (TSX:KITS)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51089

2

10:00 AM

The Good Shroom (TSXV:MUSH)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51096

2

10:30 AM

Cematrix Corp (TSX:CEMX)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51087

2

11:00 AM

BQE Water (TSXV:BQE)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51098

2

11:30 AM

Titanium Transportation Group (TSX:TTNM)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51193

2

1:00 PM

Crescita Therapeutics (TSX:CTX)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51005

2

1:30 PM

Intermap Technologies (TSX:IMP)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51085

2

2:00 PM

Progressive Planet Solutions (TSXV:PLAN)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51267

2

2:30 PM

Alchemy Nano (Private Company)

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51309

2

3:30 PM

Kits Eyecare (TSX:KITS) - FIRESIDE CHAT Mathieu Martin & Olivia Evans

IN PERSON ONLY

We would like to thank our VANCOUVER 2024 sponsors for their support:

Premier Sponsors

Canaccord Genuity

Lucosky Brookman

Marcum LLP

Gold Sponsors

Eventus Advisory Group

FKBR

Davidson & Company

Glendale Securities

PULLP

Exhibitor Sponsors

Assurtrak

Bennett Jones LLP

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Coral Capital Advisors

DuMoulin Black LLP

Integral Wealth Solutions

Kreit & Chiu CPA LLP

QuoteMedia, Inc.

The Nuvo Group

TMX Group

SLS Group

Virtus Advisory Group

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia, publishing financial news and events company covering the MicroCap market. Since 1998, Planet MicroCap continues to cultivate an active and engaged community of folks that are interested in learning about and staying ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space. If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Planet MicroCap
info@snnwire.com

SOURCE: Planet MicroCap LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
