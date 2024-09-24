DJ OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) (EUMV) OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Sep-2024 / 14:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) DEALING DATE: 23/09/2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 253.4800 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 75130 CODE: EUMV =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU0599612842 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EUMV Sequence No.: 348820 EQS News ID: 1994619 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 24, 2024 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)