ScottsMiracle-Gro Associates' Teamwork for Cancer Research

By Dianna Caspary

Pelotonia is almost here, and Team ScottsMiracle-Gro will be pedaling their bikes 20 to 190 miles through central Ohio. It's all about associate teamwork for cancer research. We have been participating in Pelotonia since 2010, and there are a couple of frequently asked questions that we have gotten over the years…

The question: Are bike seats comfortable?

The answer: No, they're not!

Training

There is a lot of training involved in order to go the distance on Ride Weekend. Getting used to the bike seat is part of that training.

Pelotonia is not a race, though. It's a community ride, and everyone goes at their own pace. For most of us, it's the farthest distance we'll ever ride.

We raise awareness about cancer research, and each person commits to raising $1,250 or more.

The question: Is that a lot of money for one person to raise?

The answer: Yes, it is!

Commitment

It's scary to commit to raising that amount of money, but the money doesn't go to us. We raise funds for cancer research, and we have veteran Riders who do it year after year. One of our associates has raised over $50K for Pelotonia in the past 12 years.

Together, we have raised over $3 million since joining the ride in 2010, and our team greatly appreciates the support from the company and from our coworkers.

100% of the funds raised by participants directly supports cancer research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center (OSUCCC), known as The James.

The question: Do other states benefit from cancer research in Ohio?

The answer: Yes, they do!

Impact

Cancer research at OSUCCC is shared and has a far-reaching impact.

In July 2023, Pelotonia announced: Five new studies underway at Ohio State with support from Pelotonia. Immunotherapy treatments for breast cancer, targeted therapy for the most aggressive form of brain tumor and addressing depression among lung cancer survivors are among the topics tackled in new studies supported with funds from Pelotonia.

If you'd like to help us save more lives, our fundraising deadline is in October, so there's plenty of time!

Visit our team fundraising page and make a donation to our general fund. Thank you to all of our associates and family members who support the cause.

