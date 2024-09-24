Yum! Brands: KFC Launches Sign Language Training Programme for All Employees in India

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Yum! Brands

By Prachi Verma, ET Bureau

Originally published by The Economic Times

KFC India has introduced a mandatory sign language training programme for all its employees, including corporate staff. This initiative is part of the Kshamata program aimed at bridging gender and ability gaps. The company plans to double its speech and hearing impaired workforce by 2026.

Continue reading here

Image courtesy of The Economic Times

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Yum! Brands

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View the original press release on accesswire.com