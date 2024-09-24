HONGQI, the "World's New Luxury" Automotive Brand, will make its grand debut at the Paris Motor Show 2024 on October 14th, showcasing two pure electric vehicles: the EH7 and EHS7, while also launching a pre-sale in Europe.

Both EH7 and EHS7 are built on HONGQI's self-developed "Tiangong" Electric Platform, offering exceptional handling, extended range and superior vehicle stability features rarely found in their class.

Leveraging the strengths of the platform, both models offer exhilarating power and exceptional handling performance. The EH7 and EHS7 have electric drive systems with up to 455kW of power and 756Nm of torque, capable of reaching up to 22,500 rpm. Both models can reach a top speed of 200km/h, the EHS7 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds, while the EH7 achieves this in an impressive 3.5 seconds--providing a thrilling sense of victory, as if crossing the finish line.

The EHS7 boasts a nearly 5-meter body length and a 3-meter wheelbase, along with a rare rear-wheel steering feature for its class, enabling a turning radius of just 5.3 meters effortlessly navigating through challenging road conditions. Both models are equipped with "speed-sensitive power steering", which provides a lighter feel at low speeds and greater stability at high speeds, delivering an extraordinary driving experience that truly embodies "Beyond Driving".

The upgraded comfort is evident in the "iDCS autonomous continuous damping adjustable shock absorbers", which is both agile and stable ensuring a smooth ride regardless of road conditions. Standard across all models are premium features such as soft-close doors and an oversized panoramic sunroof, elevating the unparalleled luxury experience that goes "Beyond Comfort".

In addition, HONGQI EH7 and EHS7 have an outstanding max range of 655km and 600km. Both models are equipped with an 800-volt fast-charging system, allowing the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in just 20 minutes the perfect amount of time to enjoy a cup of coffee.

Join us for HONGQI's remarkable moment at the Paris Motor Show 2024!

