Announcing Citrea Testnet Launching on Bitcoin Testnet4

With Citrea Testnet, Bitcoin starts to scale its original goal: self-sovereign finance.

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Citrea announces the launch of Citrea Testnet on Bitcoin Testnet4. Citrea Testnet marks a significant step towards using Bitcoin as a settlement layer, setting the stage for a decentralized, self-sovereign financial ecosystem on a global scale. Bitcoin is now one step closer to its next phase, the foundation for the world's finance.

Citrea Testnet introduces a new Bitcoin era for both developers and users, where accessing Bitcoin's utility doesn't come at the expense of sacrificing its self-sovereignty. Citrea Testnet is the only working rollup solution allowing EVM developers to build decentralized applications that inherit Bitcoin's security while leveraging the most trust-minimized way to use BTC.

What is in Citrea Testnet?

Citrea Testnet includes a nearly complete version of Clementine - Citrea's BitVM-based trust-minimized bridge design - and puts critical bridge infrastructure to the test, such as detecting malicious operators, coordinating pre-signatures, and operator-based withdrawals. The final piece, implementing fraud proofs with BitVM, is underway as the team continues to contribute to the open-source BitVM repository.

Building An Economy On Bitcoin

With Citrea Testnet, Bitcoin can finally start to scale its original goal, self-sovereign finance. Citrea Testnet provides developers with a novel platform to build powerful applications that will achieve both financial inclusion and freedom for new and existing Bitcoin users. By using Bitcoin for both settlement and data availability, Citrea increases BTC's utility and activates Bitcoin blockspace for a new financial ecosystem.

Key Citrea Features:

Fully EVM Compatible: Citrea's execution environment supports all EVM tooling and languages, allowing developers to easily deploy smart contracts on a Bitcoin secured platform.

Once Citrea's trust-minimized BitVM-based bridge, Clementine, is fully implemented, developers can leverage trust-minimized BTC in their applications.

Access to Bitcoin Blockspace: Citrea opens the most secure blockpace to developers, enabling them to build applications and create an economy secured by Bitcoin.

Developers who want to build on Citrea can get directly in touch with the team via Citrea's developer form.

Citrea plans to ship Mainnet in Q1 2025.

About Citrea

Citrea is the first rollup that increases BTC's utility and activates Bitcoin blockspace for a new financial ecosystem. Citrea's vision is to build scalable infrastructure that advances Bitcoin into its next phase, the foundation for the world's finance. Achieving this vision requires scaling Bitcoin blockspace to increase its transaction capacity and expressivity without changing its consensus rules.

If you want to build on Citrea, please fill out Citrea developer form: https://citrea.typeform.com/incubation

For more information, please visit: https://citrea.xyz/

