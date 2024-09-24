Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 24
LEI: 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
MITON UK MICROCAP TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
MONTHLY FACTSHEET
The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 31 August 2024 is now available on the Company's website at:
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc Factsheet August 2024
The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the announcement.
Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
24 September 2024
© 2024 PR Newswire