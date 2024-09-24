Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
24.09.24
16:26 Uhr
30,560 Euro
-1,900
-5,85 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,96031,00017:04
30,96030,99017:04
PR Newswire
24.09.2024 16:30 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQT Foundation opens global call for scientists developing solutions tackling methane emissions

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Foundation announces new call for proposals, reaffirming its commitment to supporting breakthrough science in underfunded areas. The Breakthrough Science grants program awards €25K - €100K to scientists to accelerate their innovative ideas for solving climate change and health inequities, with this call targeting the topic of methane.

This call for proposals focuses on reducing methane emissions, identified as a critical area for developing impactful solutions to climate change. Methane's warming effect in the atmosphere is 86 times stronger than CO2, and although 158 countries have committed to reducing their methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030, recent studies show a record increase in methane emissions over the past five years. According to the studies, 60 percent of these emissions originate from human activities, therefore representing an opportunity for new climate solutions.

Application processes for research grants are often time-consuming, limiting the time scientists can spend in the lab working on what is truly breakthrough. EQT Foundation's breakthrough science program is set up with the scientists in mind, both offering a simple application process and rapid response of no longer than 21 days from the closing date.

"Our program aims to offer fast and flexible funding to scientists looking to explore breakthrough ideas at the periphery of their domain expertise - ideas that they would not be able to pursue with the fundamental research funding available through their universities or research affiliations. With this program, we aim to help close and spotlight an important funding gap, helping unlock new climate and health solutions at the intersections of research fields where EQT's expertise can offer valuable feedback loops for the scientists." Cilia Holmes Indahl, CEO EQT Foundation.

The Breakthrough Science program welcomes applications from researchers at all levels, from PhD students to professors, affiliated with academic or non-profit research institutions. It targets projects focused on significantly lowering methane emissions in areas like agriculture, industrial manufacturing, and waste management.

Applications will be reviewed by the EQT Foundation Grant Committee, with support from scientific and industrial experts within EQT's global network.

Key Details of the Breakthrough Science Program:

  • Application Period: September 24, 2024, to November 8, 2024
  • Grant amounts: €25,000 to €100,000
  • Eligibility: Researchers globally, affiliated with academic or non-profit organizations
  • Research Focus: Projects aimed at reducing/controlling/capturing methane emissions
  • Decision Timeline: Applicants will receive a decision within 21 days after the application deadline

For more information about the science grants program and to apply, please visit EQT Foundation Breakthrough Science.

Contact
Email: press@eqtfoundation.com
Phone: +46 73 465 5001

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt-foundation/r/eqt-foundation-opens-global-call-for-scientists-developing-solutions-tackling-methane-emissions,c4042152

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/eqt-foundation/i/breakthrough-science-grants,c3336702

Breakthrough Science Grants

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-foundation-opens-global-call-for-scientists-developing-solutions-tackling-methane-emissions-302257236.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.