KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Tuesday announced the expansion of Nobivac NXT vaccine platform with the RNA-particle technology vaccine for the treatment of feline leukemia virus.
The newly USDA-approved vaccine platform will be available at veterinary clinics and hospitals across the nation this fall.
Notably, the same RNA-particle technology was used for Nobivac NXT Rabies and Nobivac NXT Canine Flu H3N2, both launched in June 2024.
Currently, Merck's stock is trading at $115.87, up 0.26 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
