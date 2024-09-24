Petroff Amshen LLP's Insight Into the Devastating Effects of Foreclosure on Communities

With 16,304 Properties at Risk in First Half of 2024, State of New York Has Been Ranked Fourth in Highest Number of Foreclosures in U.S.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / In 2024, the state of New York has been ranked fourth in the highest number of foreclosures in the U.S. with 16,304 properties at risk in the first half of the year[1]. This highlights the increasing pressure on New York families and the subsequent effects of this pressure on local economies. Petroff Amshen LLP is focused on saving homes from foreclosure, as this legal procedure harms not only individual lives, but also the community's general structure.

Foreclosure is more than a financial setback; it's a life-altering event. Families are displaced from their homes, schools, and support networks, leading to emotional stress that can burden relationships and impact their peace of mind. Likewise, a foreclosed home is not just a vacant property - it has an impact on the neighborhood. Property values drop, crime rates increase, and the sense of community begins to break down as the fabric of their social lives is attacked by banks who refuse to negotiate in good faith with the owners during the hardest time of their lives.

The economic impact of foreclosure is felt all over the local economy. When families face foreclosure, they often cut back on spending, which hurts local businesses, leading to reduced sales and, in some cases, closures. Additionally, lower property tax revenues can result in cuts to essential community services, such as schools, parks, and public safety. As a result, the community's quality of life deteriorates even further.

Petroff Amshen LLP is firmly committed to protecting homeowners and ensuring they are treated fairly by financial institutions. The firm protects the rights of individuals facing foreclosure and takes a firm stand against deceptive practices by lenders. Recognizing that foreclosure profoundly affects entire communities, the firm highlights the need to address this issue by advocating for transparency and accountability from financial institutions. Foreclosure is more than a personal struggle; it is a widespread community challenge that requires united action. Through aggressive litigation, Petroff Amshen LLP is dedicated to safeguarding families and communities at the heart of New York and achieving the justice they deserve.

"Every foreclosure represents a family in crisis and a community under strain," said Serge F. Petroff, lead partner in the law firm. "We fight relentlessly for our clients because we understand that saving one home can preserve the strength of an entire neighborhood. We are working to protect the rights of homeowners and hold financial institutions accountable for their actions."

Petroff Amshen LLP's mission goes beyond simply defending individual homeowners - it is about preserving the community ties that families have built over decades within their neighborhoods. These ties are essential to their social structure, being put together through shared experiences, mutual support, and a sense of belonging over the years. By defending homeowners from unjust foreclosure practices, Petroff Amshen LLP ensures that these bonds remain intact, contributing to the vitality and resilience of New York's neighborhoods. The firm stands committed to not only protecting individual rights but also to maintaining the strength and stability of the entire community, one family at a time.

[1]Foreclosure Activity in First Half of 2024 Down from Previous Year (attomdata.com)

Contact Information

Gabriel Botero

Media Relations

media@petroffamshen.com

(718) 336-4200

SOURCE: Petroff Amshen LLP

View the original press release on newswire.com.