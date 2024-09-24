Anzeige
24.09.2024 16:15 Uhr
Beacon Healthcare Systems Announces Todd Petersen As New Chief Executive Officer

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Healthcare Systems is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Petersen as the new Chief Executive Officer, as selected by the Board of Directors. Mr. Petersen brings a wealth of experience in scaling SaaS-based companies within the health plan payer market. He has a proven track record of fostering strong client relationships and building high-performing teams.

Mr. Petersen joins Beacon Healthcare Systems from HighRoads, where he played a pivotal role in providing SaaS solutions for health plan design and modification. His extensive career includes significant contributions to sales and growth at HealthSparq, a web-based consumer enablement solution provider; InstaMed, which facilitates financial transactions among payers, members, and providers; Connecture, specializing in enrollment technology for government and commercial programs; and Ingenix, known for its cost containment technology services.

"We are pleased to have Todd joining the Beacon team as our new CEO to lead us into a new phase of growth and focus on excellent performance for our clients" shared Alan Krigstein, Beacon's Chairman of the Board. "Todd brings great experience building high performing teams and exceptional client service results."

Chris Mahoney, Beacon CFO/CAO added, "our team looks forward to working closely with Todd in support of our clients and to capture new growth opportunities for Beacon."

Todd Petersen officially assumed responsibilities in his role as Chief Executive Officer on September 23, 2024 . The entire Beacon Healthcare Systems team eagerly anticipates his leadership and is confident that he will drive the organization towards a robust and positive future for both our clients and colleagues.

About Beacon Healthcare Systems. Beacon Healthcare Systems streamlines the business of healthcare through reliable innovative SaaS technology delivered by industry experts. With a focus on appeals and grievances, compliance, and analytics, Beacon HCS is the first place health plans turn when looking for a trusted, experienced partner that can help them reduce costs, grow revenue, and achieve their strategic goals. Founded in 2011, Beacon HCS is a privately held California -based company with a wholly owned subsidiary in India. Visit our website at www.beaconhcs.com

Media Contact: 9048744189 | Dkroog@[email protected]

SOURCE Beacon Healthcare Systems

