Polaris Financial Investments partners with various placement agents

LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Switzerland-based securitisation firm, Polaris Financial Investment, has signed a groundbreaking distribution partnership with four of the world's top placement agents. The partnership is a significant step toward introducing its products to the European market and diversifying its investor base.



The businesses hold a stellar track record, proving to be the prime partnership for Polaris to build a base of trust in its securitisation strategies and to expand it to the overall market.

"These partnerships are a valuable complement to Polaris's existing placement capabilities," says Director at Polaris, Marc Pepin, when asked about the significance of such partnerships. "They are the most pivotal partnerships Polaris has had so far."

The businesses involved include:

Cohen Brothers: An established, international placement agent firm working for global, regional, and national fund managers.



Daelman Consulting: Third-party marketing consultancy, known for creating great business partnerships.



Active Fund Placement: Leading third-party marketer in Europe, offering significant market access and a transparent, professional sales approach.



Equito: Specialist brokerage firm helping companies access new streams of funding and manage their business finances.



All have established their presence in the European financial market, placing billions of dollars in assets and funds, and are continuing to challenge the meaning of investment in the entire world.

About Company/Person:



Polarislocates and delivers outstanding private credit opportunities in companies with solid fundamentals that can benefit from their partnership approach and from managers with a proven, principled investment process.

Cohen Brothers https://www.cohenbrothers.eu/

Daelman Consulting https://www.daelmanconsulting.com/

Active Fund Placement https://fundplacement.de/

Equito https://equito.co/