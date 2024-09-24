Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2024 17:10 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Polaris Financial Investments partners with various placement agents

LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Switzerland-based securitisation firm, Polaris Financial Investment, has signed a groundbreaking distribution partnership with four of the world's top placement agents. The partnership is a significant step toward introducing its products to the European market and diversifying its investor base.

The businesses hold a stellar track record, proving to be the prime partnership for Polaris to build a base of trust in its securitisation strategies and to expand it to the overall market.

"These partnerships are a valuable complement to Polaris's existing placement capabilities," says Director at Polaris, Marc Pepin, when asked about the significance of such partnerships. "They are the most pivotal partnerships Polaris has had so far."

The businesses involved include:

  • Cohen Brothers: An established, international placement agent firm working for global, regional, and national fund managers.
  • Daelman Consulting: Third-party marketing consultancy, known for creating great business partnerships.
  • Active Fund Placement: Leading third-party marketer in Europe, offering significant market access and a transparent, professional sales approach.
  • Equito: Specialist brokerage firm helping companies access new streams of funding and manage their business finances.

All have established their presence in the European financial market, placing billions of dollars in assets and funds, and are continuing to challenge the meaning of investment in the entire world.

About Company/Person:

Polarislocates and delivers outstanding private credit opportunities in companies with solid fundamentals that can benefit from their partnership approach and from managers with a proven, principled investment process.

Cohen Brothers https://www.cohenbrothers.eu/

Daelman Consulting https://www.daelmanconsulting.com/

Active Fund Placement https://fundplacement.de/

Equito https://equito.co/


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.