ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, announces the launch of its latest innovation, QUADFLEX® Recyclable LFQ. This large-format quad-seal pouch is designed to meet the growing demand for recyclable packaging solutions for premium pet food, lawn and garden care, and dry foods for products up to 40 lbs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924893093/en/

QUADFLEX®-LFQ-40lb (Photo: Business Wire)

"After the successful commercialization of QUADFLEX® Recyclable, our customers sought the same high performance in a larger format. QUADFLEX Recyclable LFQ allows brands to maintain the elevated shelf presence of a quad-sealed bag while delivering exceptional durability at higher fill weights-all in a recyclable package," said Ben Davis, ProAmpac's director of marketing. "It's the perfect choice for brands committed to sustainability without sacrificing packaging strength or visual appeal."

ProAmpac's Comprehensive Pet Food Packaging Range

"ProAmpac offers the broadest range of pet food packaging options in the market, from multiwall paper to woven bags, a full range of quad-seal bags, and pouches for dry or retort products," said Davis. "With QUADFLEX® Recyclable LFQ, we complete the lineup, ensuring that each format now has a sustainable option."

Performance and Innovation

The QUADFLEX® Recyclable LFQ is prequalified for in-store drop-off programs and includes user-friendly zipper options. This pouch also helps preserve product integrity by protecting against grease migration and dents, ensuring a clean, polished presentation on the shelf.

"This product builds on our R-2050 patented mono-material structure and delivers high heat resistance for optimal filling line efficiency," said Ebrahim Jalali Dil, global senior innovation at ProAmpac, "The QUADFLEX® Recyclable LFQ can hold up to 40 lbs of dry kibble, offering excellent grease resistance, dimple resistance, and durability, while helping brands meet their sustainability goals and commitments."

With QUADFLEX® Recyclable LFQ, ProAmpac continues to lead the way in delivering packaging that blends sustainability with high performance and provides brands with a responsible, durable, and visually appealing solution.

For more information on QUADFLEX® Recyclable LFQ and ProAmpac's range of sustainable packaging solutions, please email Marketing@proampac.com or visit our website at ProAmpac.com/Sustainability.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability ProActive Sustainability® provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924893093/en/

Contacts:

Whitney Miles

ProAmpac

(617) 721-7040

Whitney.Miles@ProAmpac.com