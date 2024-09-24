Risk Management: Risk Management 19/24: Collateral concentration limits update

New equity concentration limits will apply from September 30, 2024 Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to make changes to the Collateral Parameter Value List, see Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. See attached file for applicable values. For further information concerning this clearing notice please contact clearing.risk@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 70 88. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1247877