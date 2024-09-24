Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40G0F | ISIN: FI4000571013 | Ticker-Symbol: C1C1
Tradegate
23.09.24
08:24 Uhr
49,540 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,76050,7017:53
50,3550,4517:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2024 17:34 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cargotec Corporation: Share Repurchase 24.9.2024

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 24 SEPTEMBER 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 24.9.2024
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date24.9.2024
Bourse tradeBuy
ShareCGCBV
Amount8 000Shares
Average price/ share49,9817EUR
Total cost399 853,60EUR
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 764 050 shares
including the shares repurchased on 24.9.2024
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen

For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) businesses Hiab and MacGregor enable smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with leading cargo handling solutions and services. Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions. Cargotec's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 2.5 billion and it employs over 6,000 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment

  • CGCBV_24.9_trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b413da30-0ee9-45f5-ac29-9fc463e10383)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.