

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - The United Satates and South Korea have signed a joint statement of intent affirming their interest to advance cooperation in space exploration, science, and aeronautics.



The signing took place at NASA Headquarters in Washington during Korea AeroSpace Administration Administrator Youngbin Yoon's first visit since its creation in May.



'Building on years of work together both on Earth and in space, we are proud to significantly grow our partnership with the Republic of Korea and its new space agency,' said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. 'We look forward to the discoveries and innovation that our two nations will accomplish in this exciting time for space exploration.'



The countries will discuss potential cooperation in a range of areas including NASA's Moon to Mars Architecture, space life sciences and medical operations, lunar surface science, utilization of Korea's deep space antenna, future commercial low Earth orbit activities, and other fields of science such as heliophysics.



The statement also acknowledges a shared commitment to the Artemis Accords, to which South Korea was an early signatory.



The U.S. and the Republic of Korea have built and placed satellites in orbit that can track air pollution in North America and Asia.



