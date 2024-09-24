Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.09.2024
WKN: A1CWBW | ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 | Ticker-Symbol: 21Y
Frankfurt
24.09.24
08:03 Uhr
2,140 Euro
+0,040
+1,90 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.09.2024 18:00 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 24

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC (the 'Company')

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of the Company announces that it has repurchased for cancellation.

Number of shares repurchased:

250,000

Date of transaction:

24 September 2024

Average share price paid per share (GBp):

187.860

Lowest share price paid per share (GBp):

186.600

Highest share price paid per share (GBp):

188.800

Following this transaction, the Company has:

Issued Share Capital:

602,162,536

Total Shares held in Treasury:

85,629,548

Total Voting Rights:

516,532,988

Notes:

1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.

Contact:

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

020 7961 4240


