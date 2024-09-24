Normet Unveils Advanced Explosives Charging, Scaling, and Rock Breaking Solutions at MinExpo 2024

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Normet, a pioneer in innovative mining technology, is excited to announce the launch of its latest equipment designed to enhance safety and efficiency in explosives charging, scaling, and rock breaking. These new products are setting new industry standards, delivering improved productivity and increased safety for operations of all sizes.

Reaching the new markets with new high-reach equipment for explosives charging and scaling

At MinExpo 2024, Normet unveiled two machines specifically engineered for the unique requirements of the US aggregate mining industry, while also being adaptable for other underground operations with a large tunnel profile worldwide.

The Scamec LC Thor 135 T and the Charmec LF 1105 DA are engineered to elevate efficiency, safety, and productivity. These purpose-built machines tackle critical challenges in scaling and ANFO charging, offering advanced features designed to meet the rigorous conditions of underground mining.

The Scamec LC Thor 135 T is a heavy-duty scaling machine designed for gallery sizes up to 40 x 40 feet / 12 x 12 meters, featuring a robust chassis, low-emission engine technology, and a high-reach boom. It is available with a rotary head cutter or a hydraulic hammer. Stability is ensured with a heavy-duty carrier and extendable, durable support legs, even when scaling the lowest side corners. The FOPS and ROPS certified cabin, designed with operator safety and comfort in mind, includes enhanced visibility and unique 30-inch / 750 mm lift and 25° tilt features.

Herkko Juntunen, Product Line Director of Scaling, remarked, "The Scamec LC Thor 135 T is engineered to endure intense mechanical forces while maintaining operational safety. With its powerful boom and durable chassis, it can tackle tough scaling tasks while ensuring the operator's safety through advanced safety features. It's not just about performance; it's about doing the job right and keeping people safe."

Meanwhile, the Charmec LF 1105 DA is a versatile ANFO charger featuring a robust basket boom, designed for gallery sizes up to 56 x 33 feet / 17 x 10 meters. With a total bulk ANFO capacity of up to 5,000 lbs / 2,270 kg, dual ANSI-conforming ANFO pots, and an 1,100 lbs / 500 kg basket lifting capacity, it ensures a highly effective charging process.

"The Charmec LF 1105 DA with a high-reach, heavy-duty basket boom, extendable support legs and a robust carrier provides exceptional reach, stability and safety.", states Anssi Mykkänen, Product Line Director for Explosives Charging.

The LF 1105 DA prioritizes safety with features such as a FOPS and ROPS certified cabin, US-made antistatic charging hoses, comprehensive fire safety systems, and a robust electrical design suited for harsh conditions. The onboard compressor and ANFO moistening system further enhance performance by ensuring high flow rates and reducing dust creation.

The introduction of these machines underscores Normet's commitment to advancing mining technology. By focusing on safety, efficiency, and reliability, the Scamec LC Thor 135 T and Charmec LF 1105 DA are set to redefine standards in both aggregate mining and other underground operations with a large tunnel profile.

Innovative tool change system: a leap forward in safety and efficiency

Normet also introduced Xquick, a quick coupler system that marks a significant advancement in mining technology. This innovative system features automated, cabin-controlled tool changes, minimizing the need for manual labor and reducing the risk of injuries. With secure connections and automatic operation, the system ensures clean, safe, and reliable performance, streamlining operations and enhancing worker safety.

"Driven by our commitment to customer-centric innovation, we are delighted to expand our product portfolio with this advanced tool," said Jyrki Hyyrönmäki, Global Sales Director Xrock Breaker Product Line. "It not only enhances safety and productivity but also contributes to more sustainable mining practices. Normet Xrock product line, already recognized for its comprehensive rock-breaking solutions, has become even more formidable."

"This groundbreaking tool is the result of a strategic partnership between Normet and OilQuick. The collaboration reflects our continuous effort to deliver technologies that benefit both customers and the environment. By leveraging each other's strengths, we provide our clients with innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency and promote sustainability." continued Hyyrönmäki.

Alongside the new coupler, Normet is also expanding its Xrock portfolio of tool attachments. "Our solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of the mining industry," stated Jyrki Hyyrönmäki. "Normet Xrock offers a comprehensive suite of rock-breaking technologies, and with the addition of new attachments, we offer our customers new, more efficient ways of working."

For more information contact:

Herkko Juntunen, Product Line Director, Scaling and Logistics & Utility

Mobile: +358 40 6757 101

E-Mail: herkko.juntunen@normet.com

Anssi Mykkänen, Product Line Director, Explosives Charging

Mobile: +358 40 5612 073

E-Mail: anssi.mykkanen@normet.com

Jyrki Hyyrönmäki, Global Sales Director, Breaker Product Line

Mobile: +358 40 7603 190

Email: jyrki.hyyronmaki@normet.com

