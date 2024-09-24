Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2024) - Intellistocks, a leading investment advisor in Dubai, has announced that its proprietary trading platform, IntelliQ, has been shortlisted as one of the top two contenders for the prestigious "Trading System of the Year" award at the FOW Asia Pacific Awards 2024. Organized by FOW, a unit of Euromoney UK, this recognition underscores IntelliQ's growing reputation as a cutting-edge solution in the world of financial technology.

The FOW Asia Pacific Awards are known for acknowledging outstanding achievements and innovations within the financial services industry. This year, IntelliQ stood out for its advanced analytical capabilities and real-time market insights, earning its place among the top contenders for the award. The winners will be announced at a ceremony later this year, with further details available on the award website here.

Industry-Wide Recognition

IntelliQ's shortlisting places Intellistocks among a distinguished group of nominees in different award categories. This nomination serves as a testament to Intellistocks' commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower investors and advisors in the global financial markets, particularly in the areas of US stocks and diversified stock investment.

"We are honored to see IntelliQ recognized alongside some of the most established names in the industry," Roy Mendonsa, a spokesperson from Intellistocks commented. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a platform that not only meets the demands of today's market but also sets new standards in trading system technology."

IntelliQ by Intellistocks - Advanced Financial Analytics Platform with Real-time Market Insights

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8973/224388_a9c2a6ec84484b9f_001full.jpg

About IntelliQ and Its Innovative Approach

IntelliQ is Intellistocks' proprietary trading platform that combines advanced data analytics, real-time market monitoring, and AI-driven insights to support informed decision-making. Designed for both institutional investors and individual traders, IntelliQ's ability to adapt to market changes and identify emerging trends has positioned it as a forward-thinking solution in today's dynamic financial environment.

The platform is currently in its beta phase and is being tested across various teams at Intellistocks. The firm plans to launch IntelliQ to the public in the second half of 2025, following a rigorous testing and refinement period.

Looking Forward

As development progresses, Intellistocks aims to continuously enhance IntelliQ's capabilities, focusing on integrating AI-driven analytics, improving market predictions, and optimizing portfolio management tools. The firm plans to make IntelliQ available to institutional clients initially, with wider availability planned through future licensing agreements.

About Intellistocks

Intellistocks remains a vanguard in the financial advisory sphere, particularly known for its acumen in risk management and pioneering technological investments. The Company's adept team of investment managers is proficient in offering diversified stocks investment advice covering various geographical stock markets, including the U.S., Brazil, the UAE, Turkey, and India. Visit www.intellistocks.com for additional information on Intellistocks.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

