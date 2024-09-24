Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.09.2024 19:34 Uhr
Aptean Inc.: Aptean Empowers Snack Connection B.V. With Cloud-Based ERP Solution Set

Snack Connection Chooses Aptean Food & Beverage ERP, Aptean Patch OEE and Aptean Business Intelligence To Transform Its Manufacturing Process

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 24, 2024, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced its recent collaboration with Snack Connection B.V., a prominent private label manufacturer of nut blends, seeds and sweet fruits in the Netherlands. The deal marks a significant step forward for the Dutch company as it embarks on a journey towards modernizing its business operations.

Snack Connection, founded in 2010, has quickly established itself as a successful player in the European market, delivering high-quality products to various European retailers. The business differentiates itself by a wide variety of products, innovative packaging and an individual customer approach that ensures quick action and response. With a client-centric mindset and commitment to innovation and efficiency, the company sought a robust software solution to replace its current ERP system and drive operational excellence across two production sites in Giessen and Bergschenhoek, Netherlands.

Recognizing the need for a transformative solution, Snack Connection selected the cloud-based Aptean Food & Beverage ERP, alongside Aptean Patch OEE and Aptean Business Intelligence, to streamline processes and enhance decision-making capabilities. The comprehensive suite of software solutions offered by Aptean aligns seamlessly with Snack Connection's vision for a data-driven, paperless organization. Renowned for its maturity and comprehensive support, the software provides the company with essential features such as multiple location management, traceability functionalities and allergen registration, along with the ability to optimize production efficiency and gain valuable insights for informed decision-making.

"Aptean's solution suite is an all-in-one package with all the food-specific functionality we need. We believe we can benefit from this by standardizing our processes, based on the best practices on which the software is built," said Martijn van Gink, ICT Manager at Snack Connection. "The decision to partner with Aptean was driven by our desire to modernize our operations and achieve greater efficiency. Aptean's proven track record in the food and beverage industry, coupled with their commitment to understanding our unique needs and local business culture, made them the clear choice for us."

By standardizing processes and embracing cloud technology, Snack Connection anticipates shorter training periods for new hires and enhanced cybersecurity practices. Aptean's local leadership and dedication to understanding Snack Connection's business culture have further solidified the partnership, ensuring a smooth transition to the new software environment.

"At Aptean, we believe that success is built on strong partnerships and a deep understanding of our customers' businesses. We look forward to supporting Snack Connection as they leverage our industry-leading ERP solution to streamline operations, drive growth and maintain a competitive edge in today's dynamic Food & Beverage market," said Duane George, President EMEA and APAC at Aptean.

About Snack Connection
About Aptean
Aptean is a global provider of industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With rapid deployment, Aptean's solutions and services help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What's Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What's Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact
MediaRelations@Aptean.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
