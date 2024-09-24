Anzeige
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
PR Newswire
24.09.2024 19:36 Uhr
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 24

Not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan



BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Tender Offer

The Board of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces that it has decided not to implement a semi-annual tender offer in November 2024.

Over the six months to 31 August 2024, the average discount to net asset value (cum income) (NAV) was 4.96% and the discount to NAV on a cum income basis (diluted for treasury shares) as at close of business on 23 September 2024 was 5.63%. Against a background of volatile market conditions and the Company currently trading at the narrowest discount within its peer group, the Board has concluded that it is not in the interests of shareholders as a whole to implement a semi-annual tender offer in November 2024.

The Board will continue to monitor the Company's discount to NAV and will look to buy back shares and/or operate six monthly tender offers if it is deemed to be in the interests of shareholders as a whole. Over the period from 21 March 2024 to 23 September 2024, the Company bought back 1,504,385 shares (approximately 1.5% of the Company's issued share capital, excluding shares in treasury) for proceeds of £9,160,010, representing an average discount to NAV of 5.65%.

24 September 2024


For further information, please contact:


Sarah Beynsberger - 020 7743 2639
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tunga Chigovanyika - 020 7397 1915
Cavendish Securities plc


