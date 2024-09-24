Anzeige
24.09.2024 20:02 Uhr
ERP Advisors Group Evaluates What Businesses Get Wrong During Their ERP Implementation

On Thursday, September 26th, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to senior executives, Shawn Windle, will examine the common pitfalls preventing ERP implementation success.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, will confront the misunderstandings and obstacles standing in the way of businesses achieving ERP implementation success.

ERP Advisors Group Logo

ERP Advisors Group Logo
White Mountain Logo on Blue Background



Open registration is available at: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events

Sign up here for the live broadcast: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/what-businesses-get-wrong-during-their-erp-implementation

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/what-businesses-get-wrong-during-their-erp-implementation

Contact Information

Erica Windle
Principal, Operations
erica@erpadvisorsgroup.com
720-542-7803

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
