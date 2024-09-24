G-P Awarded 53 Badges in G2's 2024 Fall Report

Based on customer feedback and reviews, G-P recognized in 187 reports and positioned as a leader for Employer of Record (EOR), Contractor Management, Global Employment Platforms, HR Compliance and Multi-Country Payroll among others

BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY - G-P (Globalization Partners) , the recognized leader in the global employment market, today announced it has been named a leader across multiple categories in the G2 Fall Report. G2 recognized G-P in 187 reports across all market segments and geographies globally, awarding the company 53 badges for EOR, Contractor Management, Global Employment Platforms, HR Compliance and Multi-Country Payroll among others.

"At G-P, customers are our compass," said Nicole Sahin, founder and CEO of G-P. "They are our inspiration for innovation and drive what we do every day. The recognition in the G2 reports is especially meaningful because it comes from them and it demonstrates not only our leadership across the global employment market but also our continued commitment to delivering excellence and value to our customers."

Based on customer feedback and verified reviews, G-P's performance in the 2024 G2 Fall Report reflects the company's focus on providing customers with unparalleled experiences and results through its innovative global employment and EOR solutions. Recent customer reviews about G-P on G2 include:

"The G-P platform is intuitive and easy to navigate. Setting up new hires in different countries is streamlined, and the onboarding process is seamless. The platform's dashboard provides a clear overview of all international employees, their compliance status, and other critical information, which makes managing our global workforce straightforward."

"It's not easy to hire international professionals but G-P makes it easy with their platform and help center. The platform and help center are easy to use to create tickets, track progress, and access knowledge articles with links and a step-by-step guide on how to access their platform to view payroll or to approve time off requests and reimbursements."

"G-P staff were incredibly responsive and helpful throughout the process. The initial sales calls were informative and did not feel like pressure but like a real partnership. The onboarding process was easy. We had several questions (and so did the professional we were onboarding) and the onboarding specialist quickly answered all of them. Both onboarding and payroll processing (which is automatic!!!) have been easy to integrate into our HR team's workflows."

About G-P

G-P is the recognized leader in global employment, delivering everything companies of all sizes need to quickly and compliantly build and manage global teams in 180+ countries, regardless of entity status. G-P's industry leading SaaS-based Employer of Record (EOR), Contractor and Advisor products are backed by more than a decade of experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and insights from its proprietary generative AI knowledge base.

