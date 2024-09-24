Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.09.2024 21:00 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lucinity and Resistant AI Partner to Deliver Advanced AI-Powered FinCrime Prevention Solutions

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucinity, an AI-powered FinCrime investigation platform, and Resistant AI, specialists in fraud and money laundering detection, have partnered to enhance financial crime detection. In 2023, $3.1 trillion in illegal transactions occurred globally, including more than $800 billion tied to drug trafficking, $350 billion to human trafficking, and $500 billion lost to fraud. This collaboration addresses limitations in current technology, providing enhanced detection and investigation capabilities in response to increasingly sophisticated financial crimes.

Resistant AI's behavioral detection technology complements Lucinity's scenario-based monitoring, tackling both current and emerging financial crime threats. Lucinity's Case Manager, powered by the Generative AI copilot Luci, delivers real-time investigative support and actionable insights, while Resistant AI focuses on advanced threats like synthetic identities and AI-driven fraud tactics. Together, they offer a robust, end-to-end solution that ensures regulatory compliance and improves speed and precision in detecting and preventing financial crimes.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

  • Improved Detection: Resistant AI's library of behavioral models identifies complex criminal activity, while its alert triage system prioritizes high-risk alerts and reduces false positives.
  • Faster Investigations with Intuitive Tools: Luci, Lucinity's generative AI copilot, streamlines the investigation process by analyzing large datasets, extracting key insights, and guiding investigators through next steps with an advanced workflow engine.
  • Seamless Integration: The integration of Luci and Resistant AI's solutions allows users to benefit from class-leading case management and AI-based detection. Lucinity's system-agnostic platform integrates with various data sources and systems, eliminating the need for major overhauls when implementing the joint solution.

This partnership has the potential to save financial institutions millions of dollars through reduced fraud and improved operational efficiency. Resistant AI has already helped UK financial institutions reduce potential Authorized Push Payment (APP) fraud reimbursement liabilities by millions, while enabling the detection of sophisticated fraud rings, sleeper accounts, and money mules-both human- and AI-based. Lucinity's system reduces investigation times from three hours to just 30 minutes, generating productivity savings of up to $25 million for large banks.

Udi Nessimyan, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Lucinity, commented, "This partnership represents a perfect synergy of capabilities. By integrating advanced behavioral detection, transaction forensics, scenario-based monitoring, AI-driven triaging, and AI-powered investigations, we're delivering the most robust financial crime prevention system the market has ever seen."

Martin Rehak, CEO of Resistant AI, added, "Resistant AI delivers a highly efficient solution for combating financial crime by leveraging AI to uncover hidden threats. Our solution works in real-time via seamless integration with existing transaction monitoring systems. Through our collaboration with Lucinity, financial institutions can better protect themselves from APP fraud and other criminal threats, significantly reducing false positives and enabling faster, more effective case resolutions."

Together, Lucinity and Resistant AI deliver secure, explainable, and auditable FinCrime compliance. Resistant AI employs an ensemble of models to detect activities overlooked by traditional systems, enhancing accuracy and transparency. Lucinity's configurable platform allows users to tailor data sources and outputs for a secure, custom-built FinCrime solution.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lucinity-and-resistant-ai-partner-to-deliver-advanced-ai-powered-fincrime-prevention-solutions-302257579.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.