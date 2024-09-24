

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KB Home (KBH) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $157.33 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $149.93 million, or $1.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $1.752 billion from $1.587 billion last year.



KB Home earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $157.33 Mln. vs. $149.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.04 vs. $1.80 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.752 Bln vs. $1.587 Bln last year.



