In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from September 16 to September 20, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 16/09/2024 290,617 61.033197 17,737,284.61 XPAR 16/09/2024 196,000 61.049677 11,965,736.69 CEUX 16/09/2024 32,500 61.052488 1,984,205.86 TQEX 16/09/2024 21,500 61.056368 1,312,711.91 AQEU 17/09/2024 301,506 61.521173 18,549,002.79 XPAR 17/09/2024 170,000 61.495913 10,454,305.21 CEUX 17/09/2024 35,000 61.483195 2,151,911.83 TQEX 17/09/2024 30,000 61.491100 1,844,733.00 AQEU 18/09/2024 290,556 61.289275 17,807,966.59 XPAR 18/09/2024 191,000 61.251134 11,698,966.59 CEUX 18/09/2024 35,000 61.275390 2,144,638.65 TQEX 18/09/2024 22,000 61.292048 1,348,425.06 AQEU 19/09/2024 298,497 62.444822 18,639,592.03 XPAR 19/09/2024 170,000 62.420758 10,611,528.86 CEUX 19/09/2024 35,000 62.423090 2,184,808.15 TQEX 19/09/2024 25,057 62.418404 1,564,017.95 AQEU 20/09/2024 324,198 62.071227 20,123,367.65 XPAR 20/09/2024 160,000 62.047346 9,927,575.36 CEUX 20/09/2024 30,000 62.086280 1,862,588.40 TQEX 20/09/2024 17,500 62.082311 1,086,440.44 AQEU Total 2,675,931 61.660711 164,999,807.63

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

