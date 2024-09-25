Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from September 16 to September 20, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
16/09/2024
290,617
61.033197
17,737,284.61
XPAR
16/09/2024
196,000
61.049677
11,965,736.69
CEUX
16/09/2024
32,500
61.052488
1,984,205.86
TQEX
16/09/2024
21,500
61.056368
1,312,711.91
AQEU
17/09/2024
301,506
61.521173
18,549,002.79
XPAR
17/09/2024
170,000
61.495913
10,454,305.21
CEUX
17/09/2024
35,000
61.483195
2,151,911.83
TQEX
17/09/2024
30,000
61.491100
1,844,733.00
AQEU
18/09/2024
290,556
61.289275
17,807,966.59
XPAR
18/09/2024
191,000
61.251134
11,698,966.59
CEUX
18/09/2024
35,000
61.275390
2,144,638.65
TQEX
18/09/2024
22,000
61.292048
1,348,425.06
AQEU
19/09/2024
298,497
62.444822
18,639,592.03
XPAR
19/09/2024
170,000
62.420758
10,611,528.86
CEUX
19/09/2024
35,000
62.423090
2,184,808.15
TQEX
19/09/2024
25,057
62.418404
1,564,017.95
AQEU
20/09/2024
324,198
62.071227
20,123,367.65
XPAR
20/09/2024
160,000
62.047346
9,927,575.36
CEUX
20/09/2024
30,000
62.086280
1,862,588.40
TQEX
20/09/2024
17,500
62.082311
1,086,440.44
AQEU
Total
2,675,931
61.660711
164,999,807.63
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
