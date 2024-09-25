U.S. International Development Finance Corporation dba Carahsoft: G7 DFIs, MedAccess, EIB, and IFC Announce MoU for Surge Financing Initiative for Medical Countermeasures

Media Kit: DFC at UNGA 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, participating G7 development finance institutions (DFIs), MedAccess, the European Investment Bank (EIB), and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the Surge Financing Initiative for Medical Countermeasures (MCMs). These DFIs are working closely with global and regional health organizations to establish the collaboration frameworks and innovative financing mechanisms needed to support a rapid and equitable pandemic response. Building on lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, the initiative will focus on the procurement, production, and distribution of vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics, and other MCMs for low- and lower-middle-income countries. The MoU builds on the Joint Statement of Collaboration announced at UNGA last year as well as the Chair Summary and Report that outlined collaboration and innovating financing options. This effort is a joint collaboration between participating G7 DFIs, MedAccess, EIB, and IFC, in accord with G7 Hiroshima Vision for Equitable Access to Medical Countermeasures launched at the 2023 Hiroshima Summit and reaffirmed at the 2024 Apulia Summit.

The MoU was signed by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC, USA), Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP, Italy), British International Investment (BII) & MedAccess (UK), KfW & Germany's Development Finance Institution DEG (Germany), AFD & Proparco (France), JICA (Japan), EIB (European Union), and IFC (World Bank Group). The MoU also has support from the Government of Canada and leading global and regional health organizations.

This work builds on ongoing collaboration across many DFIs on regional manufacturing in Africa. The ongoing Mpox public health emergency underscores the importance of this collaboration and need for surge financing. Leveraging this initiative, DFIs met with leading global health organizations including the World Health Organization, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), Gavi, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) on August 22, soon after Mpox was declared a public health emergency of international concern, to discuss response efforts and financing needs.

"DFC is proud to support this first-of-its kind framework to ensure DFIs can act swiftly and cohesively to provide surge financing for life-saving products at the start of a health emergency. We expect to leverage this initiative for the Mpox response, working closely with our U.S. Government, development finance, and health partners More broadly, DFC's investments in health services, supply chains, and technology all help bolster pandemic preparedness and health system resilience." said DFC DCEO Nisha Biswal.

"JICA believes this surge financing initiative will enhance coordination among development finance institutions and health organizations to achieve our commitment to work towards equitable access to safe, effective, quality-assured and affordable MCMs for health emergencies, which Japan announced as Chair of the 2023 G7 Summit in Hiroshima. Leveraging this initiative and JICA's own lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, we will continue to support countries that have suffered from inequitable access to MCMs in the past," said Chief Representative of JICA USA Office Satoko Tanaka.

"IFC is proud to participate in this innovative framework to support medical countermeasure financing mechanisms, an important step for responding more effectively to future health crises. Collaboration between development finance institutions and global health partners is key to ensure coordinated efforts that strengthen healthcare systems and supply chains, enhancing pandemic preparedness." IFC Vice President of Industries Mohamed Gouled.

"DEG and KfW are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, one of which is improving healthcare," said Member of the DEG Management Board Monika Beck. "Therefore, we are delighted to support this initiative to provide financing for healthcare products during health emergencies, together with our trusted development finance partner institutions. We are convinced that it is essential to join forces to support improved access to critical health products when they are in short supply."

"Sustainable development is linked to equitable and rightful access to health and well-being. As CDP, we strongly support this initiative, which has been mentioned in the G7 Leaders' final declaration last June at the Apulia Summit, that will foster the development of health systems across emerging economies, ensuring the foundation is laid for research, production, and distribution of essential medicines, diagnostic equipment, and vaccines. The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the critical need for every nation to be equipped with the tools to safeguard public health in times of crisis. Achieving the 2030 UN SDGs will require robust global collaboration, and we are proud to partner with G7 DFIs, the European Investment Bank, and the International Finance Corporation to help make this vision a reality." said CDP Director of International Development Cooperation Paolo Lombardo.

"The COVID-19 pandemic showed us the value of working together but also the need to coordinate our actions more closely," said EIB Vice President Thomas Östros. "With joint efforts, we can multiply our impact and effectiveness, especially in meeting current challenges such as Mpox and in tackling future health emergencies. At the EIB, global health is a key priority, and we highly value this partnership."

"The MoU is an important step towards strengthening global health security and reducing the impact of future pandemics on vulnerable populations. This furthers our commitment, as the UK's DFI, to invest in businesses that provide essential health services and products, including vaccines. It will ensure that future health crises can be mitigated to allow continued economic growth and social progress in low- and middle-income countries," said BII Chair Diana Layfield.

"When critical health products are in short supply, fast and flexible capital can make the difference between life and death," said CEO of MedAccess Michael Anderson. "The COVID-19 pandemic showed how quickly global supply chains can grind to a halt when overwhelming demand meets scarce supply. This led to inequitable distribution of medical products, leaving millions of people at risk from the disease. Today's announcement underlines our shared commitment to being prepared for future pandemics with the capital and financial tools to enable companies to meet large-scale, urgent demand for lifesaving products."

"A lesson learned from the COVID-19 crisis is that it is possible to mobilize significant public and private financial resources in turbulent times. Let's use this experience of successful mobilization to anticipate effective pandemic preparedness. I believe this Memorandum of Understanding is one of the necessary steps towards better coordination among Public Development Banks to mobilize the private sector and demonstrates the catalytic power of joining forces for innovative financial instruments, as explored by Finance in Common and its Social Investment Coalition. Health is a common good, no one should be left behind in the face of a pandemic," said Rémy Rioux, CEO of AFD Group (AFD, Proparco, and Expertise France) and Chairman of Finance in Common Summit in Paris.

