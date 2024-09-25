TURKI ALALSHIKH ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF AL-HILAL CHANNEL ON DAZN, TO BE SPONSORED BY RIYADH SEASON

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in the presence of His Excellency the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Turki bin Abdulmohsen Alalshikh, DAZN and Al-Hilal Saudi Football Club signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking the first step in launching a dedicated global club channel on DAZN, which is to be sponsored by Riyadh Season.

As part of this sponsorship, Riyadh Season will oversee the content and programs broadcasted on the channel, contributing to a unique experience for the club's fans. In a statement at the signing ceremony, HE Turki Alalshikh explained that this channel will feature exclusive programs and interviews, daily reports on training sessions, behind-the-scenes access to the players' locker rooms, and will broadcast certain friendly matches. It will also include programs sponsored by Riyadh Season, featuring some of the top stars worldwide.

This partnership is part of a collaboration between three leading entities in the fields of entertainment, media, and sports: Riyadh Season, which supports the channel as the official sponsor; DAZN, the largest broadcaster of football worldwide; and Al-Hilal, the most decorated club in the Saudi Pro League, with numerous league titles and AFC Champions League victories.

This collaboration brings world-class content from Saudi Arabia to fans worldwide and will enhance the club's presence in the international media landscape. This exclusive channel will be available globally and for free on the DAZN app, offering football fans around the world unparalleled access to one of the most iconic teams in the Middle East.

It will allow fans to follow the matches, along with a wide variety of exclusive content, including interviews with players and coaching staff, as well as behind-the-scenes footage from training sessions and match days. The content will also feature special reports highlighting the club's history, achievements, and future vision.

The signing took place in London between Al-Hilal Saudi Club, represented by the Chairman of Al-Hilal Company, Mr. Fahad bin Nafel, and DAZN, represented by Kacy Grine, President of DAZN in the Middle East and North Africa.

HE Turki Alalshikh said: "We don't have specialised channels similar to international club channels, so this is a great opportunity to achieve that, especially with a global partner focused on success. This comes at a time when we have achieved great success in boxing and other events, and I am confident that Al-Hilal's fanbase subscribing to the platform could reach up to two million people."

Kacy Grine, President of DAZN in MENA, said: "It is an honour to partner with one of the best clubs in world and bring together three global brands, DAZN, Al Hilal and Riyadh Season.

We look forward to telling fans around the world, the exciting story of a club which continues to make history. With the support of Riyadh Season, this proposition becomes even more remarkable and ambitious, demonstrating the global appeal of Saudi sports and entertainment".

Through this exciting new venture, fans will be able to follow Al-Hilal's stellar squad, featuring some of the biggest names in world football. Recent signings have added significant international star power to the team, which already boasted an impressive roster of talent. These footballing icons bring not only their exceptional skill but also a vast global fanbase, making Al-Hilal a focal point for millions of football fans worldwide.

Al-Hilal's rich legacy of success - both domestically and on the international stage - has seen the club become the most decorated in the Saudi Pro League, with numerous SPL titles and AFC Champions League triumphs.

The intended launch of Al-Hilal channel on DAZN will further cement the club's status as a global football powerhouse, expand its reach to new audiences and provide existing fans with even more exclusive content and insight into the team's journey.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2514811/Al_HilalxDAZN_Signing_Ceremony.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2514803/Al_HilalxDAZN.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2514802/Al_HilalxDAZN.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2514800/DAZN_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2514801/Riyadh_Season_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2514813/AL_HILAL_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/turki-alalshikh-announces-launch-of-al-hilal-channel-on-dazn-to-be-sponsored-by-riyadh-season-302257814.html