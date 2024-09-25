

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 2.7 percent on year in August, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - unchanged from the July reading following an upward revision from 2.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.1 percent, easing from 0.3 percent in the previous month.



Excluding international transportation, producer prices were also up 0.1 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News