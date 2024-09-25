On September 20, 2024, the Inauguration Ceremony of Yingke Paris Office Yingke Global One Hour Legal Services Ecosystem-France Center was successfully held at Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel.

Mei Xiangrong, founding partner and director of Yingke Law Firm, president of global board, Li Wenguo, chief representative of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade in France, doctoral supervisor of Sorbonne University, Zhang Yongmin, academician of French National Academy of Pharmacy, Karim Boumedjame, deputy mayor of Blanc Mesnil, Yanglin, founding partner of Yingke International, executive director of global board, He Ningning, director of global board and director of comprehensive business department of Yingke, and nearly 100 guests at home and abroad attended the unveiling ceremony.

Mei Xiangrong said that Yingke Law Firm is a global legal service organization. Since its establishment more than 20 years ago, it has provided high-quality legal services to more than 2.5 million clients around the world, and ranked first in the ranking of Global 200 lawyers in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Yingke Law Firm has 120 branches in Chinese mainland and a joint venture law firm in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao. Currently, 53 overseas direct-operated offices have been built in 41 countries. At present, Yingke Global One Hour Legal Services Ecosystem has spread to 192 international cities in 102 countries, while overseas cooperative law firms have covered 173 international cities in 91 countries. For the year 2026, Yingke plans to complete the construction of more than 100 overseas direct-operated institutions, and realize the "three 100" integrated development with more than 100 domestic branches and more than 100 international cooperative legal service institutions, so as to provide global customers with a global one-hour legal service response mechanism.

The establishment of Yingke Paris office is an important achievement of Yingke Global One Hour Legal Services Ecosystem. He hopes that under the leadership of Li Wangli, managing director of Yingke Paris, Yingke Paris will provide all-round and high-quality one-stop professional services for China and France in the fields of law, economy, trade, investment, education and tourism, and strive to become a solid partner of mutual benefit and win-win between Chinese and French governments, enterprises and citizens.

