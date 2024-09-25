

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elliott Investment Management L.P., which manages funds that together have an investment representing an approximately 11% economic interest in Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), plans to call a special shareholder meeting as early as next week to overhaul the Airline's leadership.



In a second open letter to its fellow Southwest shareholders, Elliott Partner John Pike and Portfolio Manager Bobby Xu wrote that although Elliott's goal has been to collaborate with Southwest to restore accountability and best-in-class financial performance, Southwest has chosen a go-it-alone path, featuring a chaotic series of defensive actions, with the goal of obstructing a leadership change that is urgently needed.



Elliott urged that Southwest's board be reconstituted with new, truly independent directors from outside the company who possess best-in-class expertise in airlines, customer experience, and technology. Southwest must bring in external leadership to enhance operational execution and guide the evolution of its strategy.



Elliott also urged that Southwest form a new management and board-level committee to evaluate all available opportunities for rapidly restoring the company's performance to best-in-class standards.



Elliott strongly urged all Southwest shareholders - especially shareholders who engage in share lending or authorize their brokers to engage in share lending - to work with their banks and brokers as soon as possible to confirm that they are able to vote all their Southwest shares by no later than October 7.



Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines issued a response to Elliott's recent shareholder letter and provided an update on its engagement with Elliott ahead of the Company's long-planned Investor Day set for Thursday, September 26.



Southwest alleged that Elliott has publicly threatened to call a special meeting. In response, Southwest has been taking necessary preliminary steps, including notifying the New York Stock Exchange of potential record dates, to ensure it is well-prepared for all scenarios and can meet its special meeting obligations, especially given that setting a record date under SEC rules typically takes several weeks. Elliott's claim that Southwest has set 'false record dates' as a defensive strategy is both untrue and disingenuous; Elliott knows that using rolling record dates to facilitate timely shareholder action is standard practice when the timing of an upcoming meeting-especially a threatened special meeting-is uncertain. If Elliott submits a request for a special meeting, the board will carefully review it in good faith. Shareholders need not take action at this time.



Southwest said its board strongly believes that Chief executive officer Bob Jordan is the right Leader to successfully execute the Company's robust strategy to transform the airline and deliver sustainable Shareholder value.



